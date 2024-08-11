‘My Daughter Is Super Obsessed With…’: Katy Perry Talks About Her Daughter’s Recent Obsession

Katy Perry, a renowned vocalist, recently told her fans something sweet about her daughter Daisy Dove. She disclosed in the British Vogue’s In the Bag series that she shares what things her 3-year-old daughter is enjoying presently. These interests are not only cute but also represent a joyful world that belongs to toddlers.

Hello Kitty happens to be one of Daisy’s current favorites. Katy Perry went even further to show off a Hello Kitty-themed watch from her bag, saying it is for Daisy. In case it disappears, she revealed that Daisy always asks where the watch is located. For this reason, Perry might consider organizing a birthday party based on Hello Kitty for Daisy's fourth birthday party. The artist finds such traits in her girl interesting.

Apart from Hello Kitty, Peppa Pig is another favorite of little Daisy. Perry informed the audience that her daughter loves everything about this popular cartoon character with all their heart. The singer also revealed that she played Mrs. Leopard in an episode of Peppa Pig with pride. As a joke, Perry said she wanted as many “brownie points” as possible and took the role according to some inner motives unknown to people.

Besides motherhood changing how she lives, Perry spoke about what now goes into her purse after becoming a mom again. Currently, snacks, water and toys are must-have things whenever they are hanging out together or during trips because of Daisy’s presence in Katy’s life ever since August last year.

Recently dropping a single named Lifetimes has been released by Perry which she says was inspired by his own child whose name is apparently Daisy too? The track comes from 143, an upcoming album due out on September 20th by Perry.Perry also mentioned about a touching moment while tucking in with Daisy by saying “I love you” followed by the promise that they will find each other in every lifetime. This scene shows how much Perry adores her daughter.

Clearly, as Perry gets ready for her sixth studio album to be released, it is evident that Daisy is greatly involved in both her personal and professional life.

