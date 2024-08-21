My Lady Jane Season 2 Canceled by Prime Video Despite Strong Audience Reception

Prime Video has sealed the fate of My Lady Jane from the streamer’s roster. The history drama debuted on June 27, 2024, and followed the whimsical tale of Lady Jane Grey’s brief reign, exploring the events before and after she was crowned as the Queen of England for 9 days.

Based on the 2016 Young Adult fiction book of the same name, My Lady Jane was received with a positive viewer response and boasts a 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating by critics. Yet, the show failed to check all the right boxes to bag a season renewal by Prime Video.

My Lady Jane was officially canceled by Prime Video nearly two months after the eight-episode series aired, Deadline confirmed. It was reported that the fantasy drama, despite its accurate portrayal of the historic figure Lady Jane, was scrapped due to poor viewership.

One of the key reasons for the cancelation was My Lady Jane not getting a spot in Nielsen’s Top 10 weekly streaming soon after its release. The statistical setbacks outweighed the loyal fanbase and positive reviews for the show to continue with a sequel season.

Created by Gemma Burgess, My Lady Jane follows the life and death of English noblewoman, Lady Jane Grey, who lived during the reign of Edward, son of Henry VIII. The show focuses on the series of events that led to the overnight crowning of Lady Jane at only 15 years old, when she serves as the monarch of England for less than 2 weeks and defends herself from the criminals and forces that want her dead.

Advertisement

The whimsical and humorous take on Lady Jane aka 9-Day Queen’s life through the period drama was an instant hit among viewers and critics, but not enough to sustain another season.

The official synopsis for My Lady Jane reads, “Lady Jane Grey and her husband Guildford live during the reign of Edward, son of Henry VIII. She unexpectedly finds herself crowned queen overnight and becomes the target of criminals who want her throne and her head.”

In similar veins to Netflix’s Bridgerton, My Lady Jane embarked on a fantastical journey of the English Royalty and their quirks, although with a twist of chaos. Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with the narrator teasing that the “story is not over yet.”

On the fateful night, Lady Jane is led to her execution after she is unwilling to denounce her husband Lord Guildford, played by Edward Bluemel, who is tied up and forced to watch his love get beheaded.

Advertisement

Lady Jane Grey escapes her execution somehow and battles her way to untie her husband before they flee, giving the couple a satisfying ending to their love story.

Anna Chancellor, Rob Brydon, Jordan Peters, Kate O’Flynn, Abbie Hern, Dominic Cooper, Jim Broadbent, and Henry Ashton round up the cast in addition to Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel as the lead stars.

Meredith Glynn serves as showrunner alongside creator Burgess. Jamie Babbit directed five episodes of My Lady Jane in addition to serving as executive producer with Glynn, Burgess, Sarah Bradshaw, and Laurie MacDonald.

My Lady Jane is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: ‘It's So Huge And Ambitious’: My Lady Jane's Rob Brydon Opens Up On The Prime Video Series’ Success