Naruto new episodes to release soon? Find out when popular anime returns

Exciting news for Naruto fans! The highly popular Naruto anime has unveiled the premiere dates for four eagerly anticipated new episodes. This announcement has generated a wave of anticipation among dedicated fans of the series.

As the Naruto saga continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the upcoming episodes promise to deliver thrilling adventures and further expand the beloved Naruto universe.

ALSO READ: Yuji Nunokawa dies at 75: All you need to know about the Naruto Producer

Beloved anime series Naruto to return with a bang

Calling all Naruto fans! Get ready for an epic celebration of the series' 20th anniversary. The official Naruto Twitter account has announced that four highly anticipated new episodes are set to premiere on September 3 in Japan.

While the details of the storyline and returning characters are being kept secret, fans can expect an exhilarating continuation of the beloved anime.

To add to the excitement, Naruto will also be treating fans to reruns of earlier episodes throughout July in Japan. This will be a chance for fans to relive their favorite moments and immerse themselves once again in the captivating world of Naruto.

But the surprises don't end there. Manga artist Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, is penning a special short manga focusing on the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze.

This unique creation will explore the origins of Minato's incredible Flying Thunder God Technique, offering fans a deeper understanding of this iconic character.

ALSO READ: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series to opt for a three-month break; Read details

Naruto's 20 year long legacy as one of the greatest shonen anime

Embark on an extraordinary journey through the world of Naruto, a manga-turned-anime sensation that has enthralled fans for two decades.

Masashi Kishimoto's captivating creation follows the courageous Naruto Uzumaki as he aspires to become the revered Hokage. Since its debut in 2002, Naruto has etched its name in anime history, standing tall among the best shonen series like Bleach and One Piece.

In honor of Naruto's monumental 20th anniversary, an array of special events awaits dedicated fans. Brace yourself for 'Naruto The Live,' a mesmerizing musical extravaganza featuring electrifying performances by beloved artists who contributed to the series' iconic opening soundtracks.

The stage will come alive with the energetic melodies of FLOW, the irresistible beats of KANA-BOON, and the soul-stirring harmonies of Ikimonogakari.

Additionally, immerse yourself in Naruto's vibrant world at exclusive art galleries in Nagoya and Okayama, where captivating original illustrations and limited-edition merchandise await.

ALSO READ: From Bleach to Demon Slayer: 15 Popular Anime Series for Newcomers to Watch Right Away