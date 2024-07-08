Nick Cannon And Bre Tiesi Shares Glimpse Of Disneyland Outing With Son Legendary; See HERE

After celebrating son Legendary Love Cannon’s 2nd birthday in a shark-themed party, Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi went on a cute day out in Disneyland. Bre, recently shared glimpses of their outing on her Instagram handle keeping Nick in collaboration with the post. Nick and Bre looked adorable as they posed with their little munchkin in the photos.

While Nick seems to be a doting dad to Legendary whom he shared with Bre Tiesi, he doesn’t have him as his only child. Nick has 11 more kids with separate significant others. The list includes the twins Morocco and Monroe with Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; he also has another set of twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby de la Rosa. Cannon has a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole whom he shares with LaNisha Cole. He also has a daughter Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott and a son Zen Scott (who died 5 months old).

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s outing with Legendary

Nick and Bre took their 2-year-old son Legendary Love Cannon on a day out in Disneyland. Sharing the adorable pictures from the outing, she captioned it on her Instagram handle as, “Disneyland 🏰🐭💫" They posed keeping Leggy in between them while flaunting cute headgear, along with a few cameos of Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.

While the Masked Singer host featured in a wizard hat with mouse ears, Bre chose to wear a Mickey Mouse headband. They both wore customized black jerseys with “Mommy” and “Daddy” written on them. Not only them, but Legendary’s outfit also featured his name on the back of his jersey, as can be noticed in the picture where the three of them were walking inside the castle. Their sheer happiness and love are quite visible in the photos.

Bre Tiesi’s opinion about Nick being a father to Legendary and other kids

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight which was published on July 1, 2024, the Selling Sunset star opened up about Nick Cannon. She shared how he manages his big family and keeps track of every update that has happened in his children’s lives.

She said, "I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work.” Praising Nick, Bre further added, "He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never gonna blow anything off."

Earlier, in another interview with PEOPLE, Nick had shared how getting big hugs and picking his children off are the best moments of his life. He even explained that hearing “Daddy” from his children’s mouths keeps him attached more to his kids.

Let us know your thoughts about Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s outing with Legendary.

