Sharon Stone Shares Adorable Photos With Godson Cosmo For 4th Of July; See HERE

Popular Hollywood actress Sharon Stone’s heart is full of love for her godson Cosmo, and her recent post has proved it right. While she can’t get enough of Cosmo, we can’t get enough of their beautiful family pictures clicked on the 4th of July.

Since Cosmo arrived in Sharon’s life, he has taken over her Instagram grid as the actress only posts about him. Her IG handle is filled with pictures of her godson wearing pajamas and enjoying cozy moments like Christmas. In 2022, she shared a photo of Cosmo taking the help of a stool to stand up with a caption that read, “teaching my godson to stand up by himself today (along with some starry-eyed emojis).”

Sharon Stone’s post for 4th of July

On Friday, July 5, 2024, Sharon took to her Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses from the celebration of the 4th of July. In one of the pictures, she can be seen getting booed by Cosmo as she was making a kissing face at him. As Cosmo carefully but playfully puts his tiny finger on Sharon Stone’s nose, the picture shows the cute side of the actress. She captioned with a few heart-eyed emojis but her fans became a fan of the photo and commented phrases like “so cute”.

Apart from that, Stone shared another picture where she can be seen enjoying the day with her family, including her son Roan Joseph(24 years old). In the photo, they can be seen posing beside a pool, and the actress carrying Cosmo in her arms. Sharing it, she wrote, “Pool Partying. Happy Independence Day us!!”

Advertisement

In addition to Cosmo, The Casino actress likes to talk about and brag about her three sons, Roan, Laird (19) and Quinn (17). Sharon Stone had adopted Roan back in 2000 with her ex-husband Phil Bronstein. However, she took Laird in 2005 and Quinn the following year.

Sharon Stone is all about family now

After experiencing almost death in 2001, Sharon realized how important it is to prioritize one’s family. Since then, she has been all about her loved ones. In one of the conversations with PEOPLE, the actress opened up about taking off her family rather than thinking about Hollywood as it never thought about her in return. She said, "I’m grateful that I chose motherhood as a healthy approach to my life and that I didn’t prioritize Hollywood, because they certainly didn’t prioritize me.”

Being grateful to her kids, Sharon Stone thanked her wonderful children and shared, "I’m grateful that I chose the things that I did choose."

Advertisement

What are your thoughts about Sharon Stone’s adorable interaction with her godson Cosmo in the picture of the 4th of July? Isn’t it the cutest?

ALSO READ: Actor And Filmmaker Mike Heslin Passes Away At 30, Husband Scotty Dynamo Pays Heartfelt Tribute