Nick Cannon Birthday Special: When TV Host Revealed His Main Life Goals Were Loving and Providing For His 12 Kids

Nick Cannon recently celebrated his 44th birthday on October 8, 2024. The highly acclaimed star, who is a proud father of 12, has often spoken about his children and his priorities.

In a conversation with people back in April 2023, while discussing his then-upcoming show The Daily Cannon, the Drumline actor shared, "I believe that's what we're put on this planet here to do, is to guide and usher in your offspring. So fatherhood is my number one and first priority when I open my eyes, when I get up every morning."

He then went on to add that his career and work come second on his list of priorities.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing actor further went on to note that although the world speaks a lot of rumors about him and his life, he still is very confident about his decisions as a father.

Cannon, who let out his emotions, stated that it is understandable that his lifestyle is something through which people tend to judge him. “My goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them," he added.

Stressing that it is the life that he has been given, Nick Cannon added that he chooses to live the way his life is now, also stating that he loves his family and kids.

For those unversed, the Roll Bounce star shares his 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his former wife Mariah Carey. The two were married from 2008 to 2016.

Nick Cannon is also a father to sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon, and daughter Powerful Queen, all of whom he shares with Brittany Bell.

In addition, the All That star is the father of twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, as well as a daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

With Bre Tiesi, Cannon has a son, Legendary Love. He also shares a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon had two children with Alyssa Scott—a son, Zen, and a daughter, Halo Marie. Zen tragically passed away in December 2021 following a battle with brain cancer.

The Daily Cannon was a show that premiered on April 24, 2023.

