‘Nobody Did Anything To Me’: Sharon Stone Updates Her Fans Over Getting Black-Eyed In Hotel Room

Sharon Stone shares an update about her injury. The actress was left bruised near her left eye, and the fans were worried if she got into a fight with another person. However, the Casino actress took to Instagram to post a video in which she confessed that the injury took place when she hit her head in the middle of the night. On July 31, the actress dropped a picture of herself with her left eye all black. However, the Basic Insticts star shared that she is getting better by the day.

In her Instagram video, the actress shared, "I know you're all worried about how I got a black eye, so I thought I'd let you know. I've been in so many hotels in so many countries that I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn't know where I was and smacked my face on the marble.”

She added, "No, nobody did anything to me, and yes, I'm just fine, and I'm having a great time, and I'm being welcomed very beautifully on my trip everywhere that I've gone, and I'm having just the greatest time.”

Stone removed her glasses, and showed the bruise to the viewers, joking that it got shinier. The actress thanked her fans and well-wishers for showing their concern over her health.

ALSO READ: Sharon Stone Recreates THIS Iconic Scene From Her 90s Hit Basic Instinct; See Here

The veteran actress is currently enjoying her time off in Turkey. In one of the posts previously, Stone shared a picture of herself in an elevator, along with the caption, "This trip has been tough, but I’m tougher.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actress’s Turkey trip is part of her European visit, where the Silver actress was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Italy’s Taormina Film Festival.

The actress joined a legendary lineup of Jessica Lange, Robert De Niro, Tom Cruise, Sophia Loren, Nicole Kidman, Richard Gere, Colin Firth, and Isabelle Huppert to become the ninth recipient of the honor. Stone was awarded the prestigious honor for contributing to the film fraternity over the years. The actress stepped into the Hollywood industry in the 1980 movie Stardust Memories, directed by Woody Allen.

Sharon Stone gained popularity by portraying the iconic role of Catherine Tramell in Basic Instincts.

ALSO READ: 'Basic Instinct Seemed Like A Scandal': Sharon Stone Talks About How Movies About Women Have Evolved Over Time And Become More Relevant