Sharon Stone Recreates THIS Iconic Scene From Her 90s Hit Basic Instinct; See Here

American actress and painter Sharon Stone needs no introduction. Recently, the 66-year-old actress recreated her iconic scene from Basic Instinct on Instagram. She captioned the photo, "BASICALLY ….YOURS."

In the image, Stone is seated in a wooden chair with one leg crossed over the other, reminiscent of her character, Catherine Tramell, in the 1992 thriller.

Sharon Stone stuns in red lingerie; recreates iconic scene

In the Paul Verhoeven-directed film, Stone famously wore an all-white outfit. For her recent Instagram post, however, she opted for red lingerie instead. The photo featured a matching lace bra and panties, complemented by a bold necklace and strappy blue high heels adorned with purple bows.

Sharon Stone's Instagram post quickly garnered thousands of comments. Many followers, including her celebrity friends, praised her for the iconic movie reference and her stunning appearance. Actress Kristin Chenoweth commented, “Even more gorgeous [now]!” while Paulina Porizkova added, “Yes, hot as eff!'"

One fan highlighted the desire to see more bold and daring posts from women of a certain age, celebrating Stone's confidence and style.

Instagram users quote Basic Instinct scene; Stone recreates controversial role

Her followers commented on the post by quoting lines from the film, including the famous Catherine Tramell asking officers, “What are you going to do, charge me with smoking?”

The 1992 classic, directed by Paul Verhoeven, starred Michael Douglas as Detective Nick Curran. Stone's role in the film, particularly the controversial interrogation scene where her character reveals she going commando, catapulted her to fame and earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

On Tuesday, she playfully captioned the picture, “Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting.” This followed her earlier posts in another bikini, posing topless and wearing a Basic Instinct T-shirt without pants.

