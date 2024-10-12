North West Criticizes Mother Kim Kardashian's Cooking Skills; Names Food She Could Eat For Her Whole Life

North West made some surprising revelations about her mother, Kim Kardashian, particularly regarding her cooking. During a recent conversation, the mother-daughter duo talked about food, family time, and holidays.

In an interview for Interview magazine, Kim Kardashian asked her 11-year-old daughter, North West, how she felt about her mom’s cooking.To everyone’s surprise, North, put on the spot, responded, “You haven’t cooked for us in a long time,” while speaking to her reality star mom.

Later in the conversation, North also revealed that the last time Kim cooked for the kids was “two Halloweens ago.” For those unaware, North West was welcomed by Kardashian with her former husband Kanye West, who has now changed his name to Ye.

North shared that the meal her mom made two years ago for Halloween was mac and cheese. Kim, the Skims founder, chimed in to remind North that she had also made fried chicken and cornbread, jokingly adding, “I’m a one-trick pony. Is that one meal good?”

Although North West did say that the meal was "good," the preteen also added that Kim Kardashian makes some really good cucumbers and salt.

During the intriguing interview, North also revealed the one food she could eat for the rest of her life: cucumbers with salt, along with onions. Kim confirmed her daughter’s love for “grilled onions.”

Besides North, Kim Kardashian shares daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm with the Can’t Tell Me Nothing rapper, Ye (formerly Kanye West).

Back in the year 2023, the younger child of Kim Kardashian, Chicago, had also called out her mother for having private chefs and not cooking for the kids. This was through an Instagram post that was shared by Kim showing one of Chicago’s school assignments.

In the post, Chicago had been asked to share a few facts about her mom. Candidly, she wrote, “The best thing she cooks is ____,” filling in with, “Mom doesn’t cook. She has a chef.”

Kim Kardashian has had a long-time, private chef named Khristianne Uy, who is also known as Chef K.

