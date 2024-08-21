'Not Healthy For Us To Continue': Love Island USA’s Kendall Washington And Nicole Jacky Calls It Quits

Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky, a couple from Love Island USA, have recently broken up. Kendall, 27, announced on Instagram that he ended the relationship because it had become unhealthy. He expressed that he still cares for Nicole, 26, and has no regrets about their time together on the show. He also asked fans to avoid sending hate her way.

Wahington shared on an Instagram story, “I have decided to end things with Nicole. It reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue the relationship, I still love and care for Nicole, I’ve never developed such strong feelings for a woman in my life. I have no regrets for the connection I made with her in the villa and it was real.”

Nicole was surprised by the breakup. She shared on Instagram that “On August 18th, "Kendall and I agreed our relationship was worth working on, and we were making plans for me to visit him in Dallas soon. However, today, on August 20th, he called and ended things.” However, on August 20, Kendall called her to end things. Nicole said she respects his decision but finds it hard to process. She requested privacy as she deals with the breakup.

The couple, who finished in fourth place on Season 6 of Love Island USA, faced difficulties after leaving the show. A leaked video of Kendall caused tension. Although they stayed together for a while, their relationship was strained.

At the Season 6 reunion, Nicole criticized Kendall for lying about the video's timing, which he had said was shared in confidence. She said, “I think if you say you love somebody, in the moment, when you’re telling me about something you need to be honest. Instead of saying it’s from years ago to someone you trusted, an ex-girlfriend,”

Jacky added, “And then I find out two days later from JaNa [Craig] that it was in the hotel room before you go on the show to someone on a dating app is crazy.” Nicole also accused Kendall of misleading fans about their relationship status and not defending her against online bullying.

Nicole admitted she was hesitant to say "I love you" too soon, but she was clear about her feelings for Kendall. Despite the breakup, she still cares about him and is struggling with the end of their relationship.

