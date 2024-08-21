Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion: Everything That Went Down In Highly-Awaited EP

The much-awaited reunion of Love Island season 6 finally happened and we saw all the islanders returning and sharing the latest updates about their relationships post leaving the villa. Fans finally got their answers as the episode revealed which islanders stayed together and who parted ways.

The reunion was hosted by Ariana Madix, and many former Islanders including finalists Serena Page, Kordell Beckham, Kenny Rodriguez, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, Nicole Jacky, and Kendall Washington were present. Additionally, Aaron Evans, Kaylor Martin, Rob Rausch, Olivia Walker, Andrea Carmona, Connor Newsum, Daniela Noelle Ortiz-Rivera and others also participated in the reunion.

In the episode, viewers saw Serena Page and Kordell Beckham sharing updates about their relationship post winning the show. The couple announced that they are in a serious relationship and have moved in with each other. Page said, “It’s been great, we moved into a new apartment. So it’s just been busy, busy busy… you know, getting used to things while I get comfortable in my new home.”

Kenny Rodriguez and JaNa Craig said that they have made their relationship official. Kenny also mentioned that JaNa visited his home in Dallas and met his mom.

Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb also admitted that they have been seeing each other since leaving the show and have developed strong feelings for each other.

Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington revealed that they are going through a rough patch. Although they said that they weren't broken up, the couple seemed to have a lot of problems between them. Nicole disclosed how Kendall had been lying to her about his leaked private video and how there was no honest communication between the two. Kendall apologized to her and explained that he was trying to “give her some space” while he dealt with the situation privately. But Nicole claimed, "You haven't had my back since we've been out here. I've been taking all the heat for you. Not speaking about it to protect you, You only check on me when it's relevant for you.”

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans got into a huge fight in the evening, after which the couple broke up on bad terms. Aaron admitted that he lied to Kaylor about his intimate relations with Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera during his time in Casa Amor. An enraged Kaylor asked Aaron why he couldn't take accountability and be honest with her. She says how she entered the villa as a confident girl but Aaron beat her down completely. All the girls applauded her for standing up to herself. At last, she told Evans, “Leave me alone! You do not deserve me” and cut all ties with him.

The reunion also saw Ariana asking Andrea about her behavior after her elimination. Andrea Carmona, referring to her elimination, admitted that she faced hate on the internet. Leah and JaNana then called her out for her irrational behaviour post the show and during her appearance on the Love Island spin-off show Aftersun.

Following this, host Ariana Maxi talked about the increasing hate on social media towards the contestants. With the show's growing popularity, fans have been attacking other Islanders in defense of their favorite ones. Leah Kateb, one of the most popular Islanders, also strongly voiced her opinions against this and asked fans to stop it.

One of the biggest dramas in the season involved Andreah's elimination. After the finale, fans were eager to know as to who out of Leah, Kaylor, Serena, and Olivia voted Andreah out. The Islanders and fans finally got the answer during the reunion as they got to see the 16-minute unedited footage that shows the four girls discussing who to eliminate Nicole, Andrea, and JaNa. Ultimately they voted out Andreah, but the decision to send Andreah home caused quite a big fight among the four with Leah trying to take a back seat in the process as she wanted to eliminate Nicole instead.

About the Show

Love Island USA is a dating reality show based on the British show Love Island. Season six of Love Island. It involves a group of contestants, referred to as Islanders, who live in an isolated villa for the duration of the show and are constantly under video surveillance. To survive in the game, they must couple up with another Islander, whether it be for love, friendship, or survival. The winning couple ultimately takes home a whopping amount of USD100,000.

Season 6 was one of the most dramatic and popular ones which ended with Serena Page and Kordell Beckham taking the prize home.

The reunion episode of Love Island season 6 aired on Peacock on August 19, 2024, at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET. All episodes of season 6 are available to stream at Peacock.

