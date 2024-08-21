Is The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Star Zac Affleck Related To Ben Affleck? Here’s All We Know

Why should only couples or single hot bachelors get a show of their own? Even mothers deserve a show, right? Well, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is Hulu's new reality show that will focus on TikTok Mormon mom influencers and their scandalous lives, filled with steamy details, fun moments, and more.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is set to release on September 6, 2024. All episodes will drop on the same day. In addition to the hot and happening wives, the show will also feature several other Mormon influencers, including Jennifer Affleck, who is married to Casey Affleck and Ben Affleck's cousin, Zac Affleck.

Yes, you heard that right—Zac Affleck is Ben's first cousin once removed. Jennifer first cited Zac’s familial ties to the Gone Girl star on TikTok in September 2022, soon after Ben and Jennifer Lopez got married in Vegas and she took the actor’s last name.

Let's take a minute and find out more about this upcoming reality TV star Zac Affleck and his life.

The Utah-based medical student married his wife, influencer Jennifer Affleck, in 2019 after Zac proposed to her. Now, with this upcoming show, the couple's family life will be in the spotlight, and we’re sure fans are eagerly awaiting for all the drama.

Jennifer Affleck and Zac started dating in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019 in Newport Beach, California. Jennifer is a social media influencer with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and over 1 million on TikTok. She is best known for her #MomTok content, which highlights her life as a Mormon mom.

The couple also shares two kids: daughter Nora, born in November 2021, and son Lucas Lowell, who arrived in July 2023. Zac Affleck also completed the church’s missionary program in the Dominican Republic, in addition to his other merit achievements.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows a group of Mormon mom influencers who “get caught in the middle of a swinging sex scandal.” Jennifer Affleck stars in the show alongside seven other women, including Taylor Frankie Paul, whose divorce not only boosted her followers to millions but also put her in the spotlight. She and her now ex-husband share two children, according to Parade.

While there are countless more steamy scandals to unfold when it comes to Paul or even the format of this show, we’re going to keep the anticipation, curiosity, and questions on hold and let you unwrap the lives of these fabulous moms yourself once the show drops on September 6, 2024, for everyone to enjoy.

