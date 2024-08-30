Peacock's True Comedy Thriller Based On True Story Renewed for Season 2: Everything You Need To Know

Crime thrillers are taking over the television screens these days. Peacock's most loved series, Based on True Story, is back with another exciting season. The comedy thriller has something new for its fans. Another exciting plot awaits Nathan and Eva, or should we say another crime mystery to be solved.

Let's take down all the details about season 2 of the comedy-drama, hitting this year.

In season 1, we saw that the Bartletts finally buried the body in the tennis court sinkhole. Their obsession with crime thrillers makes them fantasize about various things, and their podcast based on true stories gets lots of listeners. Similar to season 1, the second installment of the series will also bring the same air of murder mystery.

Annie Weisman, who joined as the new showrunner for the series, said that she is a fan of Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. She was excited about season 2 and instantly loved the show.

She continued saying that she has become addicted to the show, which has a perfect blend of dark humor, action, and relatable characters. Talking about season 2, she said that the team has built an exciting theme and will introduce propulsive characters and a 'forward-moving murder mystery'.

Season 2, picks up after three months of season 1 concluded. Ava returns to her normal real estate job. They have a baby named Jack. Nathan too returns to coaching tennis, both club and private lessons.

Both are parents now, but Ava's obsession with the crime stories once again thrives. Matt returns to the picture. He starts to go to a rehab center to overcome his obsession. Has he committed another murder? Is there another chapter added to the True Crime Podcast?

A lot of questions are spiraling around season 2. The teaser too showcases the crew witnessing another murder. Matt holds a shovel and looks like he is burying the body. The series comes on Peacock on November 21, 2024. Just like season 1, the series will have 8 episodes.

This coming season, we will see Liana Liberato as Tory, who also happens to be Matt's girlfriend, Melissa Fumero as Ava’s new friend Drew, Tom Bateman as Matt, Chris Messina as Nathan Bartlett, and Kaley Cuoco as Ava Bartlett. Furmero and Cuoco are co-producing the series.

