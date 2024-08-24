10 Mystery Thrillers to Watch If You Like Murders in the Building; Featuring Jennifer Aniston, Kaley Cuoco, and More

Only Murders in the Building is on pause and there’s still a while to go before season 4 and Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and others grace our screens again.

In the meantime, here are 10 similar mystery thrillers that will keep you hooked and busy as you wait:

10 Mystery Thrillers Like Only Murders in the Building



1. Search Party

Cast: Alia Shawkat, Kathy Griffin, John Waters

Showrunner: Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers

Genre: Dark Comedy

Seasons: 5

Release Year: 2016

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Search Party, a mystery comedy set in New York City, kicks off with Dory obsessing over a missing persons case involving her college acquaintance.

Unexpectedly, Dory becomes the accidental villain as she kills the private investigator she was cheating with.

If you enjoyed Only Murders in the Building, this unconventional investigation will be right up your alley!

2. Castle

Cast: Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic

Showrunner: Andrew W. Marlowe and David Amann

Genre: Comedy-drama, Crime, Mystery

Seasons: 8

Release Year: 2009

Where to Watch: Disney+

Castle remains one of the most successful mystery thrillers of the late 2000s because it brilliantly melded procedural crime drama with humor, romance, and more.

The show follows writer Richard Castle as he shadows detective Kate Beckett on her job to research his new book. On the way, they encounter everything from copycat killers to time travelers, and then some more! Trust, it's a brilliant watch.

3. The Flight Attendant (Max)

Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet

Showrunner: Steve Yockey

Genre: Dark comedy, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Seasons: 2

Release Year: 2020

Where to Watch: HBO Max

The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, dives into a tangled web of murder, motive, and amateur sleuthing. Cassie, a jet-setting party girl, becomes the prime suspect in her lover's death in Bangkok.

With the help of her attorney friend Annie, she navigates FBI pursuit by agents Merle Dandridge and Nolan Gerard Funk. The show's darkly comedic twists mirror Only Murders in the Building, ensuring viewers remain on their toes.

4. Murder Mystery

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Danny Boon

Director: Kyle Newacheck

Genre: Comedy, Mystery

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Netflix

In Netflix's aptly-named Murder Mystery, the Spitzes, an ordinary American couple, get thrust into a whodunnit with Agatha Christie vibes.

When an elderly billionaire is murdered in Monte Carlo, suave aristocrats become suspects, and the Spitzes are framed by French police. Then Inspector de la Croix gathers everyone to reveal the guilty party. Who is it? That's the case.

While the Orient Express is absent, a glammed-up Sandler and Aniston racing in a red Ferrari along the Mediterranean should suffice. Hijinks ensue as they solve the murder to prove their innocence. If you love this, know there’s a second film to enjoy as well!

5. American Vandal

Cast: Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Jimmy Tatro

Showrunner: Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault

Genre: Comedy, Mockumentary, Satire, Teen drama

Seasons: 2

Release Year: 2017

Where to Watch: Netflix

American Vandal, set in an average public high school, humorously tackles a juvenile crime spree with unwavering seriousness. The mockumentary-style series parodies popular true crime documentaries

In Season 1, high schoolers Peter and Sam investigate the spray-painting of 27 penises on school cars. Season 2 continues the irreverent tone as they pursue a criminal known as The Turd Burglar. It’s actually smarter than it sounds!

6. Poker Face

Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Cherry Jones, Nick Nolte, Lil Rel Howery

Showrunner: Nora and Lilla Zuckerman

Genre: Dark comedy, Crime, Drama, Mystery

Seasons: 1 (for now)

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Peacock

Poker Face adds a fresh twist to the murder mystery genre. Charlie Cale is a cocktail waitress with an uncanny ability to detect lies. Her gift becomes a curse as she becomes a wandering crime solver, unraveling murders across unconventional settings.

But there’s a twist in this show. Unlike traditional whodunnits, it reveals the culprit upfront, inviting viewers to follow Charlie's journey as she tries to catch them.

7. Psych

Cast: James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson

Showrunner: Steve Franks

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Mystery

Seasons: 8

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: Peacock

If you enjoyed Only Murders in the Building, you'll appreciate Psych, a quirky detective series that aired on USA Network for eight seasons.

Shawn Spencer and Gus Guster, a fake psychic and his best friend, con the cops into solving crimes. The show thrives on pop culture references and pays homage to classics like Clue, Twin Peaks, and The Shining. The show's popularity led to two movies based on the series.

8. Dead to Me

Cast: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini

Showrunner: Liz Feldman

Genre: Black comedy, Drama, Crime

Seasons: 3

Release Year: 2019

Where to Watch: Netflix

Dead to Me, a buddy black comedy, unites Jen and Judy in their grief. Jen, a rage-filled widow mourning her husband's unsolved hit-and-run death, bonds with flighty free spirit Judy, who lost her fiancé.

The show weaves intricate twists and turns, exploring themes of grief and friendship. Beyond solving crimes, Jen and Judy find solace in each other.

Fans of Only Murders in the Building will appreciate the macabre humor and the power of found family in Dead to Me.

9. Based on a True Story

Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina

Showrunner: Craig Rosenberg

Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2023

Where to Watch: Peacock

Based on a True Story, Peacock's comedic thriller takes a unique approach to true crime podcasts. In this show, an unfulfilled West Los Angeles couple recruits an actual serial killer for their podcast, delving into the murderer's mind.

But when their friend is murdered, they become connected to the crime. Then they embark on a wild journey to catch the havoc-wreaking killer. The show balances the satire of true crime fans with genuine thrills, echoing the success of Only Murders in the Building.

10. The Afterparty

Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz

Showrunner: Chris Miller

Genre: Anthology, Murder mystery, Comedy

Seasons: 2

Release Year: 2022

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

The Afterparty is a playful, genre-bending murder comedy that keeps viewers guessing. In this anthology series, a pop star dies under mysterious circumstances. Now, Detective Danner must step in to solve the case.

What makes the show different is that each suspect's perspective is shared through wildly different pop culture genres, ranging from psychological thrillers to big-budget musicals.

The show's ensemble cast delivers character-focused episodes with star power and clever filmmaking send-ups. While the central mystery sometimes takes a back seat, the series remains a good time for those who enjoy witty, offbeat humor.

So, which one are you planning on checking out first?

