10 Mystery Thrillers to Watch If You Like Murders in the Building; Featuring Jennifer Aniston, Kaley Cuoco, and More
10 shows full of mystery, crime, suspense, humor and silliness that will remind you of Only Murders in the Building while you wait for season 4 to drop. Read on to know more!
Only Murders in the Building is on pause and there’s still a while to go before season 4 and Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and others grace our screens again.
In the meantime, here are 10 similar mystery thrillers that will keep you hooked and busy as you wait:
10 Mystery Thrillers Like Only Murders in the Building
1. Search Party
- Cast: Alia Shawkat, Kathy Griffin, John Waters
- Showrunner: Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers
- Genre: Dark Comedy
- Seasons: 5
- Release Year: 2016
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
Search Party, a mystery comedy set in New York City, kicks off with Dory obsessing over a missing persons case involving her college acquaintance.
Unexpectedly, Dory becomes the accidental villain as she kills the private investigator she was cheating with.
If you enjoyed Only Murders in the Building, this unconventional investigation will be right up your alley!
2. Castle
- Cast: Nathan Fillion, Stana Katic
- Showrunner: Andrew W. Marlowe and David Amann
- Genre: Comedy-drama, Crime, Mystery
- Seasons: 8
- Release Year: 2009
- Where to Watch: Disney+
Castle remains one of the most successful mystery thrillers of the late 2000s because it brilliantly melded procedural crime drama with humor, romance, and more.
The show follows writer Richard Castle as he shadows detective Kate Beckett on her job to research his new book. On the way, they encounter everything from copycat killers to time travelers, and then some more! Trust, it's a brilliant watch.
3. The Flight Attendant (Max)
- Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet
- Showrunner: Steve Yockey
- Genre: Dark comedy, Drama, Mystery, Thriller
- Seasons: 2
- Release Year: 2020
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
The Flight Attendant, starring Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, dives into a tangled web of murder, motive, and amateur sleuthing. Cassie, a jet-setting party girl, becomes the prime suspect in her lover's death in Bangkok.
With the help of her attorney friend Annie, she navigates FBI pursuit by agents Merle Dandridge and Nolan Gerard Funk. The show's darkly comedic twists mirror Only Murders in the Building, ensuring viewers remain on their toes.
4. Murder Mystery
- Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Danny Boon
- Director: Kyle Newacheck
- Genre: Comedy, Mystery
- Release Year: 2019
- Where to Watch: Netflix
In Netflix's aptly-named Murder Mystery, the Spitzes, an ordinary American couple, get thrust into a whodunnit with Agatha Christie vibes.
When an elderly billionaire is murdered in Monte Carlo, suave aristocrats become suspects, and the Spitzes are framed by French police. Then Inspector de la Croix gathers everyone to reveal the guilty party. Who is it? That's the case.
While the Orient Express is absent, a glammed-up Sandler and Aniston racing in a red Ferrari along the Mediterranean should suffice. Hijinks ensue as they solve the murder to prove their innocence. If you love this, know there’s a second film to enjoy as well!
5. American Vandal
- Cast: Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Jimmy Tatro
- Showrunner: Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault
- Genre: Comedy, Mockumentary, Satire, Teen drama
- Seasons: 2
- Release Year: 2017
- Where to Watch: Netflix
American Vandal, set in an average public high school, humorously tackles a juvenile crime spree with unwavering seriousness. The mockumentary-style series parodies popular true crime documentaries
In Season 1, high schoolers Peter and Sam investigate the spray-painting of 27 penises on school cars. Season 2 continues the irreverent tone as they pursue a criminal known as The Turd Burglar. It’s actually smarter than it sounds!
6. Poker Face
- Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Cherry Jones, Nick Nolte, Lil Rel Howery
- Showrunner: Nora and Lilla Zuckerman
- Genre: Dark comedy, Crime, Drama, Mystery
- Seasons: 1 (for now)
- Release Year: 2023
- Where to Watch: Peacock
Poker Face adds a fresh twist to the murder mystery genre. Charlie Cale is a cocktail waitress with an uncanny ability to detect lies. Her gift becomes a curse as she becomes a wandering crime solver, unraveling murders across unconventional settings.
But there’s a twist in this show. Unlike traditional whodunnits, it reveals the culprit upfront, inviting viewers to follow Charlie's journey as she tries to catch them.
7. Psych
- Cast: James Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson
- Showrunner: Steve Franks
- Genre: Comedy, Crime, Mystery
- Seasons: 8
- Release Year: 2006
- Where to Watch: Peacock
If you enjoyed Only Murders in the Building, you'll appreciate Psych, a quirky detective series that aired on USA Network for eight seasons.
Shawn Spencer and Gus Guster, a fake psychic and his best friend, con the cops into solving crimes. The show thrives on pop culture references and pays homage to classics like Clue, Twin Peaks, and The Shining. The show's popularity led to two movies based on the series.
8. Dead to Me
- Cast: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini
- Showrunner: Liz Feldman
- Genre: Black comedy, Drama, Crime
- Seasons: 3
- Release Year: 2019
- Where to Watch: Netflix
Dead to Me, a buddy black comedy, unites Jen and Judy in their grief. Jen, a rage-filled widow mourning her husband's unsolved hit-and-run death, bonds with flighty free spirit Judy, who lost her fiancé.
The show weaves intricate twists and turns, exploring themes of grief and friendship. Beyond solving crimes, Jen and Judy find solace in each other.
Fans of Only Murders in the Building will appreciate the macabre humor and the power of found family in Dead to Me.
9. Based on a True Story
- Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina
- Showrunner: Craig Rosenberg
- Genre: Comedy, Thriller
- Seasons: 1
- Release Year: 2023
- Where to Watch: Peacock
Based on a True Story, Peacock's comedic thriller takes a unique approach to true crime podcasts. In this show, an unfulfilled West Los Angeles couple recruits an actual serial killer for their podcast, delving into the murderer's mind.
But when their friend is murdered, they become connected to the crime. Then they embark on a wild journey to catch the havoc-wreaking killer. The show balances the satire of true crime fans with genuine thrills, echoing the success of Only Murders in the Building.
10. The Afterparty
- Cast: Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz
- Showrunner: Chris Miller
- Genre: Anthology, Murder mystery, Comedy
- Seasons: 2
- Release Year: 2022
- Where to Watch: Apple TV+
The Afterparty is a playful, genre-bending murder comedy that keeps viewers guessing. In this anthology series, a pop star dies under mysterious circumstances. Now, Detective Danner must step in to solve the case.
What makes the show different is that each suspect's perspective is shared through wildly different pop culture genres, ranging from psychological thrillers to big-budget musicals.
The show's ensemble cast delivers character-focused episodes with star power and clever filmmaking send-ups. While the central mystery sometimes takes a back seat, the series remains a good time for those who enjoy witty, offbeat humor.
So, which one are you planning on checking out first?
