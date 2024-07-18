‘People Could Take Advantage’: Kim Kardashian Opens About Being ‘Calm’ After Paris Robbery Incident In 2016

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of guns and violence.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reflected on the horrific Paris robbery incident in 2016, which made her calm, and how some people can take advantage of this nature.

For the unversed, Kim was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel in Paris during Fashion Week. In the middle of the night, two masked individuals stole jewelry that was worth millions. The business mogul candidly shared her conversation with her therapist in the latest episode of her reality TV show. Read ahead to learn more about it.

Kim Kardashian on being calm

In the July 18 episode of The Kardashians, the business mogul spoke with her sister Khloe about her mental health, reflecting on the Paris robbery. Kim shared that her therapist told her that her calmness is her superpower and she thinks Kim is not sensitized from the trauma and is frozen in “fight or flight.”

The therapist told her that one time in life something happened and the reality star remained calm and it worked in her favor, so she will always choose calm.

During this conversation, the Good American founder suggested that the 2016 incident could be the trauma behind her calmness.

In a private interaction with the cameras, the SKIMS founder recalled the horrific Paris robbery and how it has affected her today.

Kim said, "I mean, imagine you're like, gun to your head, getting tied up, dragged across a hotel room, and the guy, I remember him telling me, 'Just like, stay calm and you'll live.' And I did that.”

She added that it served her well at that time, and she thinks it saved her life.

Kim further shared, “But I think I've let it get too calm to where people could take advantage of my calmness or I'm just turning into a full robot with like, no emotion."

Khloe Kardashian recalls Kim’s ‘lunatic’ nature before

During the conversation with her sister in the episode, Khloe recalled how Kim’s nature was different from before. Khloe expressed to Kim that she was not calm before but a "lunatic.”

The Good American founder shared that Kim would freak out over little things like a person touching her clothes.

Khole recalled the Skim’s founder in her 20s. She said that Kim cried over everything and she was “bratty” and threw “tantrums.” She said that everything paused after the robbery incident as she stayed calm and Kim herself said, “My calmness is what kept me alive.”

The Good American founder shared that’s when it began. She added that it does not take a detective to figure that out.

