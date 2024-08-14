‘Does Everyone Forget I Had Two Children'; Kylie Jenner Rubbishes Rumors Of Using Ozempic For Postpartum Weight Loss

Women have been historically subjected to body shaming of all kinds in their lives, Whether it's pregnancy weight or simple holiday weight, the questions about them are endless, just like in the case of reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, who addressed online speculation that she is "on drugs" in her September cover story for British Vogue, published on August 13.

In response to semaglutide rumors, she asked, "Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?" she said. She admitted to suffering from prolonged postpartum depression after the birth of both her children.

She rubbished the rumors and said that she was 200 pounds when she gave birth to Stormi. Although she lost all the weight, she again got pregnant with her second child, son Aire, and had to begin her weight loss regimen from scratch. She shares her kids with rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner and Travis had been on a break, basically split up, but the two rekindled things when they were together during the lockdown with Stormi during the pandemic.

Later in the British Vogue interview, the star noted that she felt like there was a lack of empathy towards her from people. "I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. she added.

Advertisement

Jenner also noted that " Motherhood" meant everything to her. She said that although her first child Stormi was not planned, she knew she always wanted to be a mother.

She added that being a mom gave her a purpose in life and she loves coming back home to her kids, who she claimed are obsessed with her and love her unconditionally.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has mostly been spotted in the vacation mode with her kids. She recently dropped some sweet pictures with her kids soaking in the summer sun in the beautiful country of Venice.

According to PEOPLE, amid her busy schedule of travel, family time, and social engagements, the star also found time for romance with rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

The reality star and the Dune actor were first linked in April 2023. Since then, they've been seen together at events such as New York Fashion Week, the 2023 US Open, a Beyoncé concert, and the 2024 Golden Globes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner Shares Vacation Pictures of Daughter Stormi And Son Aire From Venice; See Here