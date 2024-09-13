Peter Dinklage Reveals Surprising Reason Why He Liked The Controversial Game Of Thrones Finale: 'Everybody Does Have...'

Peter Dinklage recently shared his thoughts on why he liked the final season of the hit HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones. Dinklage played Tyrion Lannister in all eight seasons of the show and was one of the main characters throughout the entire series.

However, when it ended after its eighth season, many fans were disappointed, criticizing the unresolved storylines, and character arcs that felt inconsistent. Despite the controversy, several cast members, including Dinklage, have since expressed their love for the series' ending. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Peter Dinklage opened up about his latest Western thriller film, The Thicket, and shared reasons why he liked the Game of Thrones finale. The actor had previously made similar remarks about the series, which upset some fans who remained disappointed by the ending, and the outlet asked him about the same.

Dinklage said, "Again, just my opinion. I like the finale! You don’t have to agree with me." The actor told the outlet that if he had claimed to agree with the negative opinions about the finale, saying something like, "Yeah, I hated the finale, and the whole last season was horrible," it would have sounded much worse than his honest admission of loving it.

ALSO READ: The Thicket TRAILER: Peter Dinklage And Juliette Lewis Transforms Into Hard-Hearted Killers For Upcoming Western Movie

He added, "I can’t speak for anybody else’s opinion, and that’s what makes what we do fun because everybody does have a difference of opinion," noting that everyone has the chance to express their opinions, whether through writing, talking, debating, or even drinking over it.

Advertisement

The actor further mentioned, "I think it means you’re doing something right. It’s like an old Irish way of looking at the world. There’s something wrong if everything’s OK."

Peter Dinklage further expressed how incredibly proud he is of Game of Thrones and his character, noting that he still has great affection for the show's creators, David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

ALSO READ: ‘Really Big Hit’: Peter Dinklage Has High Hopes For His Upcoming Toxic Avenger Reboot

He reflected on how the series spanned about ten years of his life, from the first time they told him about it to when they wrapped the final season. The actor added, "So that’s 80 hours of me! Everybody globally everybody got 80 hours of Dinklage. It’s bound to follow me around."

Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage's latest film, The Thicket, is now in theaters.