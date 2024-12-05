Meghan Markle makes bewitching entry on red carpet in black strapless gown and our jaws are on floor

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has always had an innate ability to make heads turn with her style. Well before she ever came into royalty, she was serving red-carpet looks and making waves in Hollywood as a fashionable figure. Fast forward to today, and even when attending an event like the recent Paley Center for Media, Meghan managed to look stunning in a black gown. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Her black gown was nothing short of a masterpiece. Featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline, it hugged her figure in all the right places with a bodycon fit, really enhancing her silhouette as gracefully as it is. A dramatic thigh-high slit adds sultry sophistication, which guarantees all eyes are going to be on her as she glides across the room. But it was the gown's very long train that elevated the whole look to another level. Flowing behind her as if straight out of a vintage film, it added an extra dash of drama and luxury, giving Meghan that otherworldly allure on the red carpet.

What made this great Oscar de la Renta creation perfect for the holiday season was the texture of the fabric and the slit. The classic black hue made it a standout choice for the high-profile occasion.

This time, turning the style game a notch higher, Meghan accessorized with a sleek yet very chic diamond necklace, which sat snugly against her figure-hugging gown. Her jewelry, custom-designed by Lorraine Schwartz and Engender, added sparkle to the already sophisticated look without being over the top. And lastly, for her feet, black strappy heels from Celine completed her look.

Jamie Mizrahi was the fashion genius who perfected this styling. Mizrahi's technique made Meghan's look modern but timeless, with a certain vintage feel brought by a modern element very reminiscent of classic Hollywood glamour.

Meghan kept her beauty choices understated, letting her natural glow stand out. She styled her hair in a chic updo, with soft, face-framing waves parted in the middle for a romantic touch. Her makeup was equally minimal, with a no-makeup makeup look that enhanced her radiant skin and allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Once again, Meghan Markle has dazzled everyone with the blending of classic elegance and modern-day sophistication. Her Oscar de la Renta gown with thoughtful accessories was proof that Meghan is a global style icon, commanding attention once again.

