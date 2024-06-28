Will King Charles' Reported Invitation To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Lead To A Royal Reunion At Balmoral Castle?

The royal reunion is now long overdue. Ever since the news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis spread all over the internet, there have been a lot of speculations about whether the reunion between King Charles and the Sussexers will happen or not. Now finally, a close source has reported to Page Six that King Charles might invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle.

Over the years, Balmoral has been seen as a beautiful location to mend broken ties. Every year, the royal has been to the Scottish countryside to enjoy some time off with their family members like the Prince and Princess of Wales. This time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex might get invited to it as King Charles III is desperate to meet his grandkids.

King Charles’ desperation to meet Archie and Lilibet

An insider revealed, “I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short.” The source further added, “Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”

Harry and Meghan’s kids, Archie and Lilibet haven’t formed any kind of relationship with the Royal as after Archie’s birth on May 6, 2019, Harry and Meghan declared their decision to step down from taking their royal duties. Their fiasco became known to everyone as ‘Megxit’. They settled in the UK. Archie and Lilibet both have citizenship in the US and the UK.

Lilibet is named after Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood name. Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have been trying to reconcile the relationship between the Royal family and the Sussexers. As per the Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales asked Harry and Meghan to bring the children to the UK to meet and get accustomed to the Royals. However, Meghan had turned it out.

Now, whether King Charles will invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle along with their kids, and whether they will come or not, will be known in due time. Let’s hope the Royals can bury the past and continue living their lives merrily.

