Prince Harry Tries Luck At Sit Skiing, Meghan Markle Cheers For Him; Check Out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kick off their Canada trip by heading towards the events of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The couple stepped hand in hand at the winter training camp for the games. The former royals were also seen getting into the competitive spirit by trying their hands at different sports, including sit-skiing. The Duke of Sussex prepared to ski through the snow as his wife cheered for him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also snapped interacting with the participants and bob sledgers ahead of the main event. The players were happy to see support from the former British royals, as one of them interacted with the media by saying that he looked forward to meeting Prince Harry and "shaking his hand, saying 'thank you for your service, and thank you for the opportunity.'" The sportsperson added, "I have a lot of respect for Harry because he understands military personnel because of his experience."

What are the Invictus Games?

The Invictus Games are sports events for injured military and army personnel, inaugurated by Prince Harry in 2014. The competitors get together for the event from across 20 nations, including the U.S., the U.K., France, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Iraq, Jordan and New Zealand, to name a few. The origins of the Invictus Games date back to when the Duke of Sussex visited the Warriors Games in 2013.

"He saw how the power of sport could help physically, psychologically, and socially. His mind was made up. London would host the inaugural Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel," reads the official website of the Invictus Games.

Will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bring their children to the Invictus Games?

During her speech at the event, Meghan Markle hinted at bringing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the upcoming games. She said, "I'm really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you. I'm grateful for all of you who are here… There are so many people we know back home who are rooting for all of you; even if they can't be here with you, they are here in spirit. Have the best time; we're cheering for you, and we can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys, so so much."

The Invictus Games will commence on February 8th, 2025, and will go on until the 18th of the same month.

