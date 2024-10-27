Prince William Follows Footsteps Of His Mother Princess Diana For Personal Mission To End Homelessness

Prince William is following his mother, Princess Diana's, foot steps to accomplish the mission to end homelessness. The member of the royal family revealed in an excerpt from the documentary that he would often visit the homeless shelter with his mother and younger brother since the age of 11. Hence, the Prince of Wales is set to work towards the humanitarian cause.

During his recent visit to the homeless shelter, the Prince went on to interact with everyone and shared his stories with them, which also included the former Princess of Wales.

He revealed, “I’d never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect. My mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed and having a laugh and joking with everyone.”

Previously in June, Prince William initiated a five-year project under the title, Homewards. At the time, the Duke of Cornwell claimed that the plan was inspired by his late mother’s vision.

Meanwhile, as per the data revealed by British news outlets, around 178,560 households were assessed for the year 2023-2024, and the homelessness had increased by 12.3%. While focusing on the issue, the member of the royal family claimed that he was “desperately trying to help people who are in need, and I see that as part of my role.”

Further in the documentary, the Prince recalled spending fun times and playing chess with Princess Diana and other people at the homeless shelter. He said, “That’s when it informed me that there are other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do.”

The Prince of Wales further added, “When you’re quite small... you just think life is what you see in front of you. You don’t really have concept to look elsewhere, and it’s when you meet people that I did then who put a different perspective in your head and say, I was living on the street last night.”

The ITV documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will be available to stream on October 30 and October 31 on local networks.

