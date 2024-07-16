'Really Loving This Age': Anna Faris Reveals Her 11-Year-Old Son Jack Is Starting To Hit Puberty

Anna Faris’ son is growing up fast! The 47-year-old actress shared some heartfelt anecdotes about her son Jack Daniel, 11, during her appearance on the Today show on July 15. Her upcoming film My Spy: The Eternal City will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 18.

Watching Jack grow

Faris opened up about her son, Jack going through puberty. She narrated an adorable story of when he noticed his first armpit hair. “I think I'm really loving this age,” said Faris as she commented on how quickly time is passing. Hoda Kotb and Justin Sylvester, her co-hosts for the show, joined in with laughter and supportive comments.

Blended family life

Anna is also a stepmom to husband Michael Barrett’s two kids. In 2019, they got engaged and later eloped in 2021. In addition to speaking warmly about her blended family, Faris expressed genuine happiness and peaceful co-existence between herself, her ex-husband Chris Pratt, and his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” said Faris, who added that Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt was awesome, especially as she gets along well with Jack.

Moving forward

After years of having to co-parent, Faris disclosed that she feels quite at peace now. Regardless of the current obligations within their families, she hopes they can spend future holidays together too. Their peaceful co-existence has made it easier for everyone involved in their lives.

Chris Pratt also shares special moments with Jack which are difficult for him to forget easily. In April 2023, while talking about the Super Mario Bros Movie where he starred as a voice actor for one character, Chris gushed with happiness over Jack’s love for the film. Jack was very happy and proud to see his father play the famous character.

Anna Faris’ journey in motherhood and co-parenting reveals that love, support and positive relationships are crucial when it comes to raising children.

