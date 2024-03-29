Rebel Wilson Reveals She Got 'A Lot of Attention For The Weight Loss'; Says It Was 'Superficial' But 'Nice'

How to Be Single actress Rebel Wilson opened up about experiencing changes in how people treated her after losing weight. The 44-year-old Pitch Perfect actress spoke to PEOPLE about starting her year of health during the pandemic in 2020. She discussed her gradual weight loss over the year to improve her health and prepare for motherhood.

Her new look led to a notable change in the attention she received. "I received a lot of attention for the weight loss," she told PEOPLE ahead of her memoir release, adding, "It was surprising how intrigued people were by it. More than any movie I'd ever done."

Rebel Wilson reflects on weight loss attention: ‘Superficial, but nice’

"I realized it might seem superficial, but it feels nice. It made me wonder if this is what attractive people go through every day. It seemed like they have such a charmed life," she said, noticing how people treated her differently, even while shopping.

Rebel Wilson found the positive feedback motivating, encouraging her to stick to her healthy routine.

The actress said, "It was intriguing to experience both invisibility and visibility in terms of attractiveness," adding, "I've seen both perspectives."

How Rebel Wilson’s weight loss was inspiration for her memoir

The Senior Year star revealed that her weight loss journey inspired her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, which will be released on April 2.

"People often think there's a magic solution, like a special diet or exercise plan," the comedian explained.

The Isn’t It Romantic star further expressed how she wants her book to convey that “for emotional eaters like herself, it's not about quick fixes” but “about finding healthier ways to cope with emotions without expecting a magic solution."

"Sharing my story might inspire others to make positive changes in their lives," Wilson continued.

Motherhood motivates Rebel Wilson's weight loss

Rebel, who has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which can impact fertility, revealed how her doctor advised her to shed the extra kilos. In 2019, her fertility doctor advised that she could improve her chances of egg retrieval and freezing by losing weight.

"I was surprised at first. I thought, Wow, this doctor is blunt. But he was right. I realized I was carrying too much weight," Rebel told PEOPLE . She added, "I wasn't just thinking about myself; I was thinking about my future child's needs, which motivated me to get healthier."

In November 2022, following an egg retrieval, Rebel and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, joyfully announced the arrival of their baby girl, Royce, born via surrogacy.

