RHOC Season 18: Does Gina Kirschenheiter Regret Living Apart From Travis Mullen?

In Season 18 of Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen have been through various complications. During the premiere episode, Gina shared her plan for Travis and his kids to move out so he could focus on his divorce.

Three episodes later, Travis moved out, but they are still together. It was a tough decision, and Gina was recently asked if she regretted it.

Gina and Travis still have different opinions about the move. Gina told the Bravo Producers in the interview, “I would, looking back on it, make the same decision. And that’s what’s hard.” She added, “Because even today, we’re doing so well, Travis and I, and we’re working through so much. But we still sit on opposite sides of this decision.”

Gina said She added that as they communicate more, Travis is starting to understand her perspective. She further explained that living separately is temporary and “just what we have to do for now.” She doesn’t want to live like this forever, as it's a logistical nightmare, but feels it's the right thing to do until they can take the next step.

Living apart has been hard, but Gina felt the tension between Travis and his ex was affecting her and her children, Sienna, Luca, and Nicholas. She is waiting for Travis’s situation to improve.

Gina said, “We have a blended family situation, and it is extremely complicated and stressful sometimes. And I ultimately just feel like I always have to do what is in the best interests of myself and these three people [who] mean the world to me.”

There’s no timeline for moving back in together. Gina is waiting for Travis’s issues to be resolved but is happy to wait for him. The mother of two shared, “It was like, ‘Look, you’re a phenomenal person and I know that I want to be with you.'”

The reality TV star further explained that she feels incredibly safe, cared for, loved, appreciated, and valued by Travis. She recognizes him as an excellent father and stepfather but acknowledges that he has personal matters to resolve before fully committing to their relationship. Despite this, she is willing to wait and support him through this process.

Catch Real Housewives of Orange County on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

