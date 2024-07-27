Gina Kirschenheiter Updates Fans on Her Relationship With Travis Mullen After He Moved Out of Their Shared Home; See Here

Fans of Gina Kirschenheiter have recently learned about her relationship status with Travis Mullen, as he is no longer living in the house. During the July 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, RHOC’s Clint said that despite their living situation, the couple is still together and working through their issues.

Gina mentioned that their relationship is "really good," despite a challenging year and ongoing struggles. They are managing things in their own way.

When discussing a fan question raised by Andy Cohen about her fellow cast member Tamra Judge’s confusion over their living arrangement, Gina acknowledged that it might seem strange. She agreed with Cohen that it’s unusual for a married couple with children not to have their own home, but it works for them.

Gina emphasized that while this may not be the case for everyone, Tamra can understand their situation, and she does not need to be concerned about others' opinions.

Gina Kirschenheiter opens up about emotional decision for Travis Mullen to move out

Gina Kirschenheiter’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live followed the July 25 episode of the show, where she faced a tough decision about her four-year relationship with Travis Mullen. Gina considered having Travis and his kids move into their own home, suggesting they take a break, while Travis did not agree with this decision.

Advertisement

Travis openly expressed his feelings of being overwhelmed. Regarding his relationship with Liza and his dynamic with Gina, their situation now resembles adult dating. Gina acknowledged that it was a difficult day and struggled to hold back her emotions. Although they were not officially parting ways, she expressed regret over the necessity of their separation.

Even though Gina questioned whether her decision might have been a mistake, she was convinced it was the right choice, believing things would be different with Travis.

In a confessional, Gina admitted that it was too difficult for her to continue dealing with Travis and his past, especially with his ex-girlfriend, who she felt was causing trouble. She recognized that her decision was self-centered and considered the impact on her three children and the family as a whole.

When Gina shared her feelings with Travis, he disagreed, stating that the kids wouldn’t want to be separated. He pointed out that she made the decision and emphasized that the children preferred to grow up within the same family.

Advertisement

Gina expressed her fear that Travis might develop resentment towards her for this decision. However, he assured her that he did not have the capacity to hold grudges.

Gina Kirschenheiter's emotional struggles

Before the move-out, Gina and her three children—Nicholas, 11; Sienna, 9; and Luca, 8—had been living in a three-bedroom townhouse with Travis and his three kids. Discussions about finding a larger home for both families were considered, but it was determined that it wasn’t financially feasible.

Gina, grappling with guilt and doubt, voiced her concerns about possibly making a mistake. She feared that without this change, their relationship would not work out and they would eventually split, which she wanted to avoid.

This is the latest human interest story, offering reliable and up-to-date information. You can receive such updates daily free of charge directly to your email.

Don’t miss the new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County that you can watch each Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on the Bravo channel. When to Watch The show runs from Sunday through Thursday night (Time slot varies), and they streams on Peacock the next morning.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Good Luck Trying To Be Me': RHOC Star Shannon Beader Points Out Alexis' Uncannily Similar Relationship WIth Her Ex-John Janssen