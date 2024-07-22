Deadpool And Wolverine India Advance Bookings: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film is all set to explode; Sells 100000 tickets in top chains for opening day

Deadpool And Wolverine is among the most anticipated movies in the world. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film was hyped the very day it went on floors and that has transcended in the phenomenal advance bookings of the movie. The movie has sold 100000 tickets in top Indian national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day, 4 days out. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film is set to take a start of Rs 20 crore or more and that's with an 18 plus certification.

Deadpool And Wolverine Has Sold 100000 Tickets In Top Chains In India For The Opening Day

Of the 100000 tickets, around 80000 have been sold in PVRInox while around 20000 tickets have been sold in Cinepolis. The first couple of Deadpool films have done very well in India. The last Wolverine film, Logan, also grossed around Rs 44 crores back in 2017. The stage is all set for Deadpool And Wolverine to do the kind of business that hasn't been seen for a superhero flick since Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Deadpool And Wolverine's Advance Bookings Are Excellent Across The Globe

The advance bookings are excellent across the globe. Barring China (which also is excellent if compared with the Hollywood films that are performing recently), Deadpool And Wolverine has registered better advance bookings than any X-Men, Deadpool or Wolverine film in every territory. The global opening weekend, this far, looks to be around or over 400 million dollars.

Advertisement

Watch the Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer

Have A Look At The Final Number Of Tickets Sold By Recent Superhero Films At The Indian Box Office In Top National Chains

Spider-Man: No Way Home - 550K Approx

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness - 400K Approx

Thor: Love And Thunder - 225K Approx

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 125K Approx

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantamania - 110K

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 - 85K

Deadpool And Wolverine Will Look To Sell Over 300000 Tickets In Top Chains For The Opening Day

Deadpool And Wolverine will target to sell around or over 300000 tickets in top chains for the opening day. Strong word of mouth can propel it to lifetime collections that are more than Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness.

How many tickets of Deadpool And Wolverine do you expect to be sold in top chains for the opening day, by Thursday night? What kind of opening are you expecting?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine EP Reveals ‘Grown Men’ Were Sobbing on Set After Seeing Hugh Jackman as a Superhero