Ryan Reynolds Jokes He 'Can't Afford' Blake Lively's Fee for Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively haven’t starred together in a film since Green Lantern in 2011. Known for their spark, chemistry, and fun-loving nature, the couple is one of the most beloved in Hollywood. Recently, when the final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine was released ahead of its theatrical debut, it featured an exciting new character: Lady Deadpool.

As soon as she appeared, fans quickly speculated that Lady Deadpool is played by Blake Lively. While it's not confirmed who is playing Lady Deadpool yet, Ryan Reynolds has addressed why he and his wife haven't shared the screen so far.

Ryan Reynolds gives reason why he has not cast Blake Lively

The internet would undoubtedly go wild if Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively teamed up for a movie after 13 years. Fans are particularly hopeful that Lively might play Lady Deadpool, but Reynolds has humorously explained why they haven't worked together so far.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Reynolds revealed that the reason is financial. “I can't afford her fee, but I would love that,” he joked. He also added that Lively is “not half the friend that Hugh is,” referencing his long-time friend Hugh Jackman.

Despite the "high-fee," Reynolds expressed his enthusiasm about working with Lively. Although they haven't shared the screen, Lively has still made a significant contribution to the Deadpool franchise. She purchased a ping-pong table for the production of the third installment, providing a fun way for the actors to unwind between takes.

Advertisement

Blake Lively teased Ryan Reynolds during his press tour

While Ryan Reynolds is on a press tour promoting his upcoming movie with Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy, Blake Lively has been sharing some love on social media. Recently, she posted a selfie with Reynolds on her Instagram Story along with a sweet note: “Stop missing me on your press tour; get out there and hustle, boy. (Which is girl code for don’t you ever stop missing me for a second).”

Lively, known for her playful and flirty interactions with Reynolds online, had earlier joked about him trying to get her "pregnant again" while he was in London for his press tour on July 11.

Fans are eagerly hoping to see the couple share the screen together. While they continue to have fun with each other in real life, there's always the possibility that the MCU might have a surprise in store for them. Until Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, we'll have to wait and see if they finally team up on-screen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine: Fans Eliminate Both Taylor Swift And Blake Lively In Place Of THIS Actor To Play Lady Deadpool