Deadpool & Wolverine: Fans Eliminate Both Taylor Swift And Blake Lively In Place Of THIS Actor To Play Lady Deadpool

The countdown for Marvel’s most-anticipated film of the year, Deadpool & Wolverine, begins. But fans still haven’t seemed to unpack who might don the suit for first-time ever, Lady Deadpool. The speculation had boiled down to two names, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift but now, fans would not mind another star playing the coveted role.

With only 10 days left ahead of the big premiere, Marvel released an exciting new teaser showing off their Lady Deadpool in a fleeting scene. This has only fueled the excitement around the actor’s identity with fans chipping in their takes in an online debate.

Deadpool & Wolverine fans name their Lady Deadpool star of choice

Marvel’s latest teaser drop on Tuesday, July 16, reignited the online debate around the actor playing the Lady Deadpool variant in the film. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to be the first film in the MCU multiverse saga that will infiltrate into Fox’s X-Men franchise, let alone revive the iconic Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman.

A slim-cut figure of a blonde Lady Deadpool walking away from an explosion appears in the initial seconds of the teaser. Not showing her face, Marvel smartly made room for surprise whilst flaunting the close-up shot of the variant in the opening.

Meanwhile, the fan reactions have taken an even more surprising turn as they now hope to see Ryan Reynolds himself as Lady Deadpool. The Taylor Swift rumors died down soon after Entertainment Weekly confirmed that she wouldn’t appear in the movie, last month.

However, following the teaser’s release, fans flocked to social media to share their expectations for Reynolds to reprise as the female variant of Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool & Wolverine.

But with Blake Lively still on the cards, chances are either Reynolds or his better half might play Lady Deadpool.

Some of the fan reactions are as follows:

Ryan Reynolds recounts Deadpool’s humble beginnings

Ryan Reynolds paid out of his pocket to keep the screenwriters for the original Deadpool movie in 2016. The star created one of the most popular superhero franchises at a time when Fox would not even pay his screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to be on set.

“I even let go of getting paid to do the movie just to put it back on the screen: They wouldn’t allow my co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on set, so I took the little salary I had left and paid them to be on set with me so we could form a de facto writers room,” Reynolds told The New York Times ahead of the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere next week.

The actor had already spent a decade developing the R-rated film with little hope of making as big a splash as Deadpool made that year. He also assisted in the creative direction and script for the original installment until he was added as an official writer for the 2018 sequel.

As the star prepares to release the third installment of his humble creation, Reynold said he intends to match the spirit of the original film from 2016.

Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere in theatres on July 16, 2024.

