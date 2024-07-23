Ryan Reynolds Shares His Thoughts On Having More Kids With Blake Lively Amid Her Recent Pregnancy Humor: 'The More The Merrier'

After Blake Lively joked earlier this month that Ryan Reynolds was trying to get her pregnant again, the Deadpool and Wolverine star, 47, appears to be doubling down on his wife’s jest.

Lively and Reynolds, who have been married for 11 years and are parents to four kids, don't seem to be done having children yet. Reynolds recently told E! News that the duo could expand their family of six in the future. “The more the merrier,” he told the outlet on Monday, July 22. “As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more."

Blake Lively doesn’t seem to mind more kids either

The Gossip Girl alum, on Thursday, July 11, reposted a video of her husband on Instagram, accusing him of trying to get her pregnant again. The video featured Reynolds in a teal suit on stage in London with a dog from Deadpool & Wolverine, called Peggy.

“SOS He's trying to get me pregnant again,” Lively wrote on the social media platform alongside an alarm emoji. “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal K9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude,” she further quipped.

Was Lively suggesting something? With both Ryan's and her comments on kids coming one after another, we wonder if the couple could announce good news soon. We bet James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and the one-year-old, whose name Blake and Ryan are yet to reveal, won't mind another sibling.

Kids Always on Reynolds and Lively’s Minds: Parenthood at Its Best!

The actor, during his Monday appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, detailed a recent date experience he and his wife shared. While the parents of four, per Reynolds, left the kids at home — much to the dismay of their oldest, James — the pair could not help but talk about their little ones while on their date.

“We went on a date the other night, and our oldest was going to kill us,” Reynolds shared, speaking about James. “Just for going on a date; just for tending to the relationship.” He continued, “And we did, and what's crazy is, the whole time we’re there, we just talked about [our kids], when you think you’re going to be talking about [something else].”

Reynolds, however, acknowledged in August 2016, right before the birth of his second daughter, that parenthood is the best thing to happen to a person, as there is nothing more grounding than having a baby.

