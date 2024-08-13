Sadie Sink Opens Up About Finding Her Peace in Rock Opera O'Dessa

Hollywood actress Sadie Sink whose career in acting skyrocketed after featuring in Stranger Things and Fear Street, recently attended Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Celebration event. The event was held at The Santa Monica Proper Hotel. There, in a conversation with PEOPLE, she opened up about her upcoming project, O’Dessa.

Sadie has been taking up a variety of projects to showcase her versatility. And over the years, she has proved her acting prowess. Now, the actress is going to star in a rock opera, so when she was asked how she prepared for her role, Sadie gave credit to her musician friends. Apparently, to get into the character, she leaned on them.

Talking about how she was trained in musical theatre at the beginning of her career, Sadie Sink shared, "That's kind of how I got into all of this, but I haven't really touched on that since I was younger. So getting back into it, I definitely leaned on a lot of my closest friends who are in the music industry, and they helped me come out of my shell in that space a little bit more.”

The Fear Street Part One: 1994 actress further continued stating how excited she is to see the audience’s reaction. Sadie added, "I'm excited for everyone to see it because it's a combination of basically everything that I've done in my career so far, and it'll be exciting to share it."

Sadie’s upcoming project, O’Dessa is about a farm girl who embarks on a journey to find a cherished family heirloom and gets to a ‘strange and dangerous’ city where she meets her one true love. However, things don’t stay in the same way and soon she finds herself in a difficult situation. As per IMDB, "to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny to the ultimate test."

Directed and written by Geremy Jasper, apart from Sadie Sink, the project also stars, Kelly Macdonald, Mark Boone Junior, Regina Hall, Murray Bartlett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. The movie is going to have OSTs written and produced by Geremy Jasper and Jason Binnick. O’Dessa is scheduled for a 2024 release but the date hasn’t been fixed yet.

On the other hand, Sadie Sink was last seen in The Whale, for which the actress even received a nomination for best young performer at the Critics' Choice Movie award. She is currently filming for the final season of Stranger Things along with the whole cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and others. Sadie is also gearing up for A Sacrifice’s release.

Well, what are your thoughts about Sadie Sink’s pipeline of projects, and her preparation for the role in O’Dessa? Are you excited to see the young actress in a new avatar? Let us know in the comments.

