Sadie Sink Reflects On Being Part Of Taylor Swift's All Too Well Video With Dylan O'Brien

Sadie Sink was all too thrilled after being cast as the star of Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film, released in 2021. The Stranger Things actor hadn’t expected to be on the music mogul’s radar and recently reflected on the experience in a new interview.

Sink spoke of idolizing Taylor Swift as a child and how working with her felt like a dream come true. She was also pleasantly surprised when a random rehearsal scene with her co-star, Dylan O'Brien, made it into the film’s final cut.

Sadie Sink recounts filming Taylor Swift’s All Too Well short film

If someone had told Sadie Sink years ago that she would be featured in one of Taylor Swift’s songs, the actor might not have believed it. But in 2021, Swift’s team informed the 22-year-old star that the singer wanted her to star in All Too Well: The Short Film, opposite Dylan O’Brien.

Thrilled, Sink eagerly embraced the opportunity to work with the Lover songstress, whom she had admired her entire life. Looking back three years later, The Whale actress recalls the experience with great fondness and marvels at Swift's decision to choose her for the music video.

Speaking to Bustle on Wednesday, July 10, Sink said, “She had always been a little voice in my head, so it was super surreal…It was amazing that she recognized that in me somehow, that I would understand the song, the message, the story she was trying to tell."

Sink also expressed her admiration for the Grammy winner, revealing that she often uses Swift's songs to get into character while filming movies and TV shows. She admitted that she never imagined she would come close to working with Swift in such a capacity.

In an unexpected turn during filming, Sink and O’Brien improvised their dialogue in a particular fight scene in the short film. They aimed to portray a realistic couple's quarrel in a single take, unaware that their improvisation would make it into the final cut.

When it did, Sink felt deeply honored, especially knowing that Swift herself had personally approved it. It marked a career peak for the young star.

Sadie Sink was the only choice for All Too Well

Soon after directing the short film, Taylor Swift revealed that she had imagined Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien as the “only two people” for the roles. During a 2021 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Cruel Summer singer said, “If Sadie had said no, I don’t think I would’ve made it.”

Reflecting on this revelation in a recent Bustle interview, Sadie Sink jokingly suggested that Swift might have a "Spidey sense" for identifying people who are ideal for her projects. Sink praised Swift’s intuition in selecting her and Dylan O’Brien.

The song All Too Well originally appeared on Swift’s 2012 album Red but did not have a music video until 2021. It was reimagined and released as an extended 10-minute version for Red (Taylor’s Version). The accompanying short film brought the song’s narrative to life.

