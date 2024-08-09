Andy Cohen Takes A Dig At Luis Ruelas Amid His Recent Comment On Margaret Josephs' Son; Calls It 'Darkest Moment' On RHONJ

Andy Cohen recently called Luis Louie Ruelas’ comment about Margaret Joseph’s son the “darkest moment” of the Real Housewives of New Jersey season finale.

On the Garbage World podcast, the Bravo executive said he would have gone “absolutely mental” if he were in Joseph’s place, even though he usually stays calm. Here's what happened;

In the episode, Ruelas, 49, mentioned Joseph’s adult son, saying, “I hope Margaret and her family suffer. You know, I hope her f–king son suffers the way I suffered, the way other people in our family have suffered.”

Cohen, now a father to two young children, shared that becoming a parent has changed how he views the drama on the show. He explained that “If someone that I didn’t care for invoked either of my children’s name … that is what it would take for me to be Danielle [Cabral].”

Cohen jokingly compared this to RHONJ cast member Danielle Cabral, who gets upset when anyone talks about her husband’s physique. He said in the podcast, “Danielle Cabral’s button is: ‘Don’t talk about my husband’s pecs.’ Mine would be if you mention my children in an unfavorable way.”

Podcast hosts Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider added that the women on RHONJ usually avoid attacking each other’s children, considering them off-limits. While Teresa Giudice, Ruelas' wife, hasn’t addressed the comment, Ruelas did apologize on social media.

Ruelas posted on Instagram, expressing regret for bringing up Joseph’s son during the finale. He explained that while he had been falsely accused of contacting Joseph’s son at work, he realized it was wrong to mention someone's child and felt deep regret.

The RHONJ Season 14 finale also featured another dramatic moment when Jennifer Aydin criticized Danielle Cabral’s husband Nate’s physique, which led him to respond with a shirtless photo shoot.

The reunion episode, filmed differently due to ongoing feuds, airs this Sunday, but the show's future remains uncertain. Cohen previously hinted at a possible reboot with new cast members for Season 15, though he later clarified that nothing has been confirmed.

All 14 Season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey are available to stream on the official site of Bravo TV.

