Fantasmas Trailer: Julio Torres' HBO Series Features Dylan O'Brien And Alternate Queer New York

The multihyphenate Julio Torres is back with his latest project! The highly acclaimed Salvadoran-American writer, comedian, and actor will soon grace our screens. HBO recently unveiled the trailer for his upcoming comedy series Fantasmas, which he created, wrote, and directed.

In addition to spearheading the project, he stars in the series as an alternate version of himself. Here's everything you need to know about this highly anticipated series, including the cast, plot, and more.

HBO drops Julio Torres-created comedy series Fantasmas trailer

Julio Torres is all set to make us laugh and entertain with his latest upcoming comedy series, Fantasmas, which he wrote, created, and directed. HBO has finally dropped the official trailer for his series, which shows Torres playing the fictionalized version of himself as Julio Torres, who is trying to find a lost gold oyster earring.

The trailer begins with Julio Torres, who is sitting in a doctor's office for his appointment, and says, "I'm Julio, I'm an Aquarius, I got struck by lightning as a child, and now, I see the world a little differently, and I'm allergic to the color yellow."

Alongside Torres, the trailer features guest star Dylan O’Brien, who appears in the latter half of it wearing red color lingerie. It also shows Kim Petras as a mermaid, Steve Buscemi with a wild mohawk, and Alexa Demie with a sharp bob haircut. Check out the trailer for this highly creative series below.

What is Julio Torres's upcoming Fantasmas series all about?

Fantasmas follows the story of Julio, who is on his way to find a lost precious gold oyster earring. During his journey, "He reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City." The show is a kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, weaving together stories of people searching for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world.

Alongside Julio Torres, the series stars Martine Gutierrez (Vanesja), Tomas Matos (Chester), and Joe Rumrill (the voice of Bibo). The show also features A-list guest stars, including Julia Fox, Alexa Demie, Emma Stone, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Steve Buscemi, Paul Dano, Kim Petras, and Ziwe. Check out the trailer for this highly creative series below.

Julio Torres shares what inspired him to create this six-part episode series

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Julio Torres opened up about the inspiration behind his upcoming HBO series Fantasmas, shedding light on what drove him to create it and the creative process behind building its imaginative set.

He shared with the outlet, “It was complete heaven. One of the best things I heard was someone on set referred to it as a group art project, which I take as the highest compliment. Everyone put so much of themselves into it. I like creating sandboxes for people to come and build something together and dream big."

The director continued, "But also at the same time, there’s a sort of joyful resilience that comes with being scrappy and making a lot with very little. Some of the budget conversations were like, ‘Okay, this set will not have walls or a floor, so we have to convey a room without walls or a floor.’ But they were all very exciting limitations.”

Fantasmas premieres on HBO on 7 June 2024 at 11 p.m. ET/PT and will also be available for streaming on Max.