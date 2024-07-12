Sausage Party: Foodtopia; Release Date, How To Watch, Plot And More Details

The comedy animated series Sausage Party: Foodtopia features the voices of Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, and Kristen Wiig. Consisting of eight episodes, the show is slated for release in July 2024. Known for its black adult comedy style, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 11, 2024.

Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer on X (Formerly Twitter) with a quirky caption: "FOOD is now typing on this iPhone. Please respond 'sorry' in the comments for eating all our ancestors. Then watch this trailer. The story of our revolution premieres on July 11. - FOOD."

Anticipation is building for the release, with the trailer already sparking significant buzz. The star-studded voice cast adds to the excitement, promising a unique and entertaining experience. With its blend of comedy and animation, the series is expected to appeal to a diverse audience.

Plot of Sausage Party: Foodtopia

The four primary characters in the cartoon series are Frank, Barry, Brenda, and Sammy. In the teaser, they embark on an exciting adventure, escaping captivity and launching "Operation Dessert Storm" against humans to establish a self-sufficient food system.

However, their plans take an unexpected turn when their world is devastated by a great flood. Faced with this catastrophe, they realize the need for a new strategy. Instead of continuing their hostility, they decide to unite with humanity. Their survival against overwhelming odds hinges on this alliance.

The cast of Sausage Party: Foodtopia

The upcoming animated series, a spin-off of the popular film Sausage Party, boasts a star-studded cast lending their voices to memorable characters. Seth Rogen voices Frank, Michael Cera portrays Barry, and David Krumholtz takes on the role of Kareem Abdul Lavash. Will Forte brings Jack to life, Kristen Wiig voices Brenda Bunson, and Sam Richardson plays Julius, among other talented actors.

Advertisement

Created by Conrad Vernon, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, the series is currently under development with Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter at the helm. Produced in collaboration between Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Shaffirwhich, Annapurna Television, and Point Grey Pictures, the series promises to build upon the irreverent humor and unique storytelling style of its predecessor.

ALSO READ: Top 7 Animated Movies Released In 2024 So Far Ft. Inside Out 2, Ultraman Rising, And Others