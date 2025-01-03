Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandalous Past Exposed In Bold New 90-Minute Documentary With Unseen Footage

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault and drugs.

Peacock's new documentary uncovers the dark side of Sean Diddy Combs as his legal battles mount. The disgraced rap mogul has been kept behind bars since September 2024 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

Diddy goes to trial in May this year. Meanwhile, Peacock Television is readying a 90-minute documentary on the life of the controversies surrounding him titled Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, premiering on January 14.

The trailer is an introduction to the intricate story of Combs, his journey from childhood through his emergence as a powerful figure in the music industry. It portrays the forces that made him what he is and presents a clear contrast between the public persona he portrayed and allegations that have recently come to light.

It "tells the story of Sean Combs’ early years and his decades-long transformation to Puffy and then to Diddy, with crucial insight into the forces that shaped the man and may have made him a monster," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Included in the commentary are attorney Lisa Bloom, who describes Combs as "a monster" as she represents one of his accusers, Dawn Richards, in a civil case, and singer-songwriter Al B. Sure!, who for the first time talks publicly about his dealings with Combs, which lends a further richness to the storytelling.

"They said they could ship me off and sell me to anyone," an unidentified voice says in the trailer.

Another insider says, "I’ve been with Sean for quite a while and I’ve captured a lot of moments. Anytime a studio or any room is [lit with red lighting], he’s making love, sex. Some of the girls who were in the room, for sure, they were underage." More grim allegations against Diddy continue to emerge.

The 90-minute movie also features a former bodyguard, a childhood friend, and a winner of Making the Band. The insiders share their accounts of the disturbing behavior.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy arrives on Peacock on January 14, 2025.

