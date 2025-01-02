Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Accusations of Recruiting Women To Infamous Freak-Off Parties Using Hired Men

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is now being accused of employing men to lure women to his parties. The disgraced rap mogul has been incarcerated since September 2024 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

Combs , who is already facing numerous assault and rape allegations, is now accused of hiring men to coerce young women into intimate encounters at his notorious "Freak-Off" white parties.

A woman, who identified herself only as Lisa, alleged that at Diddy's 2004 event in the Hamptons, men approached women attending the event with invitations to spend private time with Diddy. Lisa claims she was there because her husband worked for Sony, and she shared her account with The Post.

Lisa recalled that a man approached her while she was chatting with another woman, saying Diddy had been watching them and wanted to invite them to spend time with him after the party. Initially, Lisa felt flattered by the attention; however, she became uneasy when the man made the invitation seem like an "intimate" request.

She told the outlet, "I was there because my husband worked for Sony. I was talking to another woman, and this guy came up out of nowhere. He said, 'Hey, Diddy saw you two and wants to know if you want to hang out after this is all done.' I didn't really know what to say."

"He tried to convince me that it was an honor to be asked and then said that it would be an 'intimate' time. That was my clue that I wasn't being asked just to hang out. So I said, 'My husband would love to meet Diddy,'" Lisa recalled.

Feeling uneasy, Lisa referred to her husband to get out of the situation. She added, "And he was like, 'What husband? Who is he?' So I pointed him out, and the guy rolled his eyes and said, 'Never mind.' But my friend said yes and went with him and a bunch of other people back to his mansion."

According to reports, the man waved her off with the words "Never mind," but her friend took up the offer and joined other people at Diddy's mansion. Lisa further reported that her friend later regretted her decision, indicating a bad experience but refused to give details.

Sean Diddy Combs is set to face trial on May 5 this year.

