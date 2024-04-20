Seattle International Film Festival Complete Lineup ft. Babes, Sing Sing & More

With 261 films representing 84 countries and regions, the 50th edition of the Seattle International Film Festival has unveiled its schedule, which runs from May 9 to May 19 at several locations throughout Seattle. The lineup includes 92 features, 47 documentaries, five archival features, two special tributes, two secret screenings, and 115 short films and concludes with a week of carefully chosen virtual screenings on the SIFF Channel from May 20 to May 27.

Started in 1976, the purpose of the Seattle International Film Festival is to provide experiences that unite people to discover outstanding films from around the world. “It is through the art of cinema that SIFF fosters a community that is more informed, aware, and alive,” describes SIFF.

Check out the detailed line-up for the festival below.

1. SIFF opens with Thelma

The festival is set to open with Josh Margolin's action comedy Thelma which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. It follows a 93-year-old Thelma Post, played by June Squibb, as she embarks on a perilous journey throughout the city to retrieve her stolen items after falling for a phone scammer posing as her grandson. Marking Squibb's first lead role, Thelma is based on the real-life story of writer and director Josh Margolin's grandmother.

“Over her decades-long career, Squibb has cultivated exceptional skill in her craft. Her magnetism and charisma shines through her many memorable roles and her work in Thelma is no exception,” said Beth Barrett, SIFF’s Artistic Director.

Squibb will be presented with the 2024 Seattle International Film Festival’s Golden Space Needle Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema.

2. First Six Titles To Screen At the 50th SIFF

The first six titles scheduled to screen at the festival include Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist, Agnieszka Holland-directed Green Border, Brendan Bellomo’s Porcelain War, I Saw the TV Glow directed by Jane Schoenbrun, Un Amor by Isabel Coixet, and Wim Wenders’s Wings of Desire.

Other highlights of the festival include Oscar nominee Sean Wang’s directorial debut titled Dìdi (弟弟); Neon’s Babes written by and starring Ilana Glazer and debut filmmaker Pamela Adlon; IFC’s Ghostlight and Harmony Korine’s Aggro Dr1ft.

3. SIFF’s closing movie of 2024

On Saturday, May 18, at SIFF Cinema Downtown, the 50th Seattle International Film Festival will come to an end with Sing Sing helmed by Greg Kwedar under the banner of A24.

Debuted at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, the story of Sing Sing centers on Divine G (portrayed by Colman Domingo), who while confined at Sing Sing for a crime he did not commit, finds meaning in performing in a theater troupe. “Starring a cast of formerly incarcerated actors, Sing Sing is a stirring true story exploring resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art,” writes SIFF about the film.

