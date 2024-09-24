Thunderbolts Trailer Breakdown: All Details You May Have Missed Including An Easter Egg From Marvel Comics

The heroes are never tired, they just want more of what they have been doing their whole life. In the recently released trailer of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* we see Yelena, US Agent, and others living a normal life, however, that doesn’t seem to satisfy them.

In the opening scene, we see the US Agent being sort of tired of his life where he has seemingly become a parent, while he also misses the old adventure and thrilling chase he once did. Well, Thunderbolts might be the answer to his call.

The latest trailer of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film brings in a lot of things that you may have missed while watching. Well, we are here to guide you through.

Yelena Trying to Find a Purpose

While her father, Alexei Shostakov who was once also known as Red Guardian is happy with what he has, Yelena is trying to find a purpose. Hiding in plain sight, she still tries to put herself into the battles that don't even need her and are not hers.

While the timeline is still not disclosed, with the hope that the movie takes place after the events of Hawkeye, we will see the Black Widow being made.

Is Bucky Barnes Facing a New Trial?

While we see everyone at their homes, with their kids or alone, the character of Sebastian Stan is shown to have been still stuck in legal cases.

What could have he done now, or what could be the case he had been dragged into? Maybe we will see Zemo again, as the movie is about bad guys teaming up and as the trailer has not revealed the film’s antagonist yet.

Advertisement

Are the bad guys being hunted or being gathered?

We soon see Yelena entering a huge room filled with files and what looks like many pieces of equipment used in human experiments. However, she is not alone, the hall of files soon sees the US Agent trying to attack Yelena, while she also finds a blueprint of something important.

With no idea who had invited them all to the hunt, we see the doors being closed and the ducts blowing what seems to be hot air. The air could be even a substance to put the outlaws to sleep so that they can be transported to a facility.

Ghost is able to hold things perfectly

While for her whole life she had struggled to hold things, she is now not only able to have a grip over objects around her but also use them to kill people.

Who is Bob?

Advertisement

Welcome a new name, Bob, who may be unknown in the trailer, but from the previous rumors, he will be the person with the power of a million suns.

Yes, you guessed it right, Bob is surely going to be the Sentry. Looking at the trailer, the hall we all see the bad guys gathering in might be filled with documents of the Sentry.

While we see a few saline holders in the hall, it might be used for Bob or some other humans who were experimented upon.

For those unversed, Bob, or Robert Reynolds accidentally consumes the Super Solider serum, which has been 100,000 times enhanced. This eventually gives him the superpowers of Sentry, making him a part of another Super Soldier experiment.

The existence of Sentry is made even more obvious when we see Bob escaping from what looks like a facility to hold him, with his clothes being burnt in patches and also having bullet marks.

Advertisement

However, Bob’s skin does not have any scar or even a scratch from the attack. Then we also see the logo that Sentry wears on his belt being picked up by someone.

Throwback to Loki's Scepter

At an elitist gathering, in a hall with a lot of rare items, we see Loki’s scepter placed inside a glass. It looks like after the mind stone is taken away from it, the Scepter has no use but just to be kept as an artifact.

Meanwhile, we also see two huge posters, reminding us of the “Battle of New York.”

The Computer Screen

While we have our first look at Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel, in the trailer, we see her standing in front of the screen.

If looked closely you can notice the screen to have some sort of X-rays. This again points towards either someone who is holding experiments or the presence of Sentry.

Are they in the Avengers Tower?

While the Avengers Tower from New York has been missing from the Marvel movies, this could be our reintroduction to the famous building.

When all the members of the Thunderbolts meet Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine she seems to be standing in a familiar room, where Tony Stark once stood.

Advertisement

Thunderbolts stars a huge list of great actors. With Stan, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour reprising their role, the film will also have Wyatt Russell as the US Agent, then Olga Kurkylenko as Taskmaster, Hanna John-Kamen as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Fontaine.

There are a few more surprising appearances being rumored in the movie. To watch who the main villain is in the film and who all are involved in the project, get ready to watch Thunderbolts. In theaters on May 2, 2025.

ALSO READ: Thunderbolts*: Each Member Of The Thunderbolts Team, Explored