Sebastian Stan Seemingly Hints At THIS Gossip Girl Costar Being His 'Serious Love,' Says 'It Was The First Time I...'

Sebastian Stan has had a great time in Hollywood. However, the star had his feelings escalated back when he was young and in love. The Fresh actor recently shed light on the time he first felt a strong feeling of love, which he even addressed the serious one.

In an interview with Variety, the 42-year-old actor spilled the tea talking about his first serious relationship. This was also the moment he spoke of his stint on the hit TV show, Gossip Girl.

“It was the first time I was in serious love with somebody,” the Thunderbolts actor recalled. Further sharing his experience of filming the highly acclaimed series in New York City, he gave an idea of how simple he felt life was, while taking a stroll around the building and through the streets.

Well, Stan, however, did not take any names, talking about his first and serious love, he seemingly was remembering his Gossip Girl co-star and ex-girlfriend Leighton Meester.

For those unversed, the two stars had dated each other from 2008 to 2010.

This was when Sebastian Stan played the character of Carter Baisen on Gossip Girl while appearing in 11 episodes from 2007 to 2010.

Although the actor avoids talking about his past with Meester, back in the year 2009, Stan called her "the most interesting, sophisticated, talented and an extremely funny person that I know. She's really hilarious."

As time flew by, the actor who has impressed everyone with his Marvel Studios performances and recently shocked the audience with his role in The Apprentice has been linked to many big names in the film industry.

Advertisement

The names included Jennifer Morrison, then Margarita Levieva, as well as Dianna Agron along with the dazzling Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva.

A little while back, Sebastian Stan was even linked with the actress from Peaky Blinders and Malignant, Annabelle Wallis. The two stars were photographed back in 2010 while holding each other's hands.

Talking about Leighton Meester, she has married Adam Brody. The two tied the knot back in the year 2014 and now share a 7-year-daughter Arlo Day as well as a son, recently born in 2020.

Sebastian Stan’s character on Gossip Girl was shown to have cut himself off from his family’s wealth while deciding to fly around Asia and Eastern Europe. It was in the episode Bad News Blair when Stan made his first appearance in the series.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s A Little More Complex Than…’: Sebastian Stan Calls Out Reporter For Referring To Adam Pearson As ‘Beast’