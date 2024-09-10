The Apprentice Trailer: Sebastian Stan Turns Donald Trump And Learns The ‘Rules’ Of Politics In Ali Abbasi Biopic

The new trailer of The Apprentice shows Sebastian Stan’s transformation into young Donald Trump who is learning the ways of life and politics under the guidance of his mentor Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong. The drama spans across Trump’s life, decades before he served as the President of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

According to the official synopsis, the film follows “A young Donald Trump (Stan), eager to make his name as a hungry second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York.” Cutthroat attorney Roy Cohn (Strong) mentors a young Trump, potentially transforming him into the Donald Trump we know today.

"Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protégé — someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win," the description added. Helmed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman, the biopic began filming in November 2023. The following month, Stan was spotted wearing a suit and the distinctive Trump wig as he sat on a bench in New York City.

Known for making films on subjects which could be deemed controversial, Abbasi recently directed crime thriller Holy Spider which follows a journalist investigating the serial killings of sex workers in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad. As for the Gossip Girl alum, he previously appeared in the 2022 Hulu series Pam & Tommy. He played Tommy Lee opposite Lily James as Pamela Anderson.

Abbasi received backlash and death threats from Trump supporters after the film’s premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Steven Cheung, a communications director for the Trump campaign, released a statement saying they would “address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers" in the film.

However, the director was unbothered by their reactions and was stubborn about taking the film ahead. The director joked about using the upcoming elections as a marketing campaign. "Yeah, and we have a promotional event coming up called the U.S. election, it's going to help us with the movie," he said at the Cannes Festival press, prompting chuckles from the room full of journalists.

The Apprentice will be released theatrically on October 11 in the US.