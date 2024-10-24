Selena Gomez Gets an Unexpected Side Effect from Stress Over Emilia Perez's Oscar Buzz; 'I Don't Know What's Gonna...'

Selena Gomez is no stranger to keeping it real with her fans, whether it’s about small or big things. The singer and actress, who is busy promoting her latest movie, Emilia Perez, recently shared a picture of her face with acne breakouts.

The Come & Get It singer posted the selfie on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 22. In the photo, the breakouts were clearly visible. Gomez captioned it, “Even my skin is over me rn.”

The songstress had previously spoken with E! News and mentioned that the conversation around her first potential Academy Award nomination for the movie has been giving her anxiety. Gomez plays the wife of a drug lord who changes their gender. She told the outlet, “I don't know what's gonna happen. I’m stressed—I'm already breaking out.”

This movie clearly holds a very special place in the heart of the Disney alum. During the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, she opened up about the audition process to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gomez recalled having no idea about the concept the movie’s director, Jacques Audiard, had in mind, except that he asked her to act like a drunk person and throw her shoes if she wanted to. She remembered him telling her to “go crazy.”

The songstress agreed and fully dedicated herself to portraying the role she was aiming for in the project. This was significant, as it would lead to her character’s biggest scene, which is a musical number titled Bienvenida.

Gomez told the outlet that after her initial performance during the audition, the director asked her to go even crazier—which she did. The singer shared that she stood on the furniture and "blacked out." She added that she just sang her heart out and danced like a “mad woman—I guess a drunk mad woman—and it was a crazy experience."

This year, the project was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival. In addition to the Heart Wants What It Wants vocalist, the movie also stars Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldana, Adriana Paz, Edgar Ramirez, Agathe Bokja, Mark Ivanir, Yohan Levy, Cyrus Khodaveisi, and many more.

