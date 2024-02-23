Selena Gomez Drops Music Video For New Single Love On; Highlights Parisian-Inspired Romance

Selena Gomez is back with a bang as the singer released the fun, flirty, and sexy music video for her new song Love On. The popstar encourages new love in her Paris-inspired new track.

It seems that romance has been on Selena’s mind for a while

Selena Gomez announced her relationship with Benny Blanco to the public last year. And her new track is all about celebrating new love and getting you “love on.” Complete with multiple couples making out, Selena singing in a bathrobe, and the artistic Parisian background, the music video, directed by Greg Ohrel is a treat for the eyes.

The video begins with Selena standing on a staircase with a dog while the other stairs are filled with couples who are busy making out. After a sweet verse in French, the chorus of the song begins with, “Wait 'til I turn my love on/ Wait 'til, wait 'ti/ Wait 'til I turn my love on/ I'm no cheap thrill/ I'm a rollercoaster ride, baby, jump on,” Selena sings while the video pans in and out of frames showing Selena getting her nails done in a pretty blue dress and her lying in a black dress on a green couch in front of a painting.

During the song, we also see Selena in various other settings. In one of them, she is in a ballet-inspired outfit in a room with other ballerinas. In another, we see the singer belting out lines while in a beautiful yellow dress with an umbrella and a dark background enhances the romantic atmosphere. But the flirtiest and sexiest part of the music video was definitely Selena singing about getting her “Love On” while sitting in a white bathrobe and eating a croissant.

Why did Selena choose Paris as her inspiration?

There are not many locations in the world that are better for a music video about love than the City of Love itself. And Selena has always been very vocal about her love for Paris as the singer even stayed in the city for two months while filming for her upcoming Emilia Perez movie. "Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can't wait to share more soon! Love you all,” read Gomez’s caption on her Instagram post where she posted a bunch of photos taken in the city.

Later during Paris Fashion Week, the Only Murders in the Buildings star also uploaded a bunch of pictures which were captioned “Paris was fun” and featured her bff Nicola Peltz Beckham. Selena uploaded even more pictures of her in Paris just four days ago with the caption “40 hours. Paris. LOVE ON 2/22.” It was very clear that the singer could not wait to release her music video which shows off Paris in all its romantic magic.

The song is preppy and carries on with a fun tempo. With her romance with Benny Blanco thriving, the singer seems to be head over heels in love, which reflects very well in this fun, colorful, and sexy music video. Fans can only watch in awe as they see the pop star turn her “love on.”

