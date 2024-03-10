Selena Gomez Shares Loving Tribute For BF Benny Blanco On His 36th Birthday; Reveals What She Loves The Most About Him

Selena Gomez showed her love and appreciation for boyfriend Benny Blanco, on his 36th birthday, celebrating him in every way possible. The singer paid a moving homage to the music producer on Instagram, sharing her favorite things about him.

Gomez's Sweet Birthday Tribute for Benny Blanco

Gomez spoke about Blanco's ‘loving, kind heart’ in a long Instagram post that included several sweet images of the couple. She wrote, "Happy birthday, my love! You have my undying love. You have the most loving, kind heart and it's one of the many things I love most about you. You are the sweetest, most caring person I know."

The Rare singer shared a series of adorable photos on social media, one of which showed Blanco kissing the singer on the forehead. They can be seen laughing together in another cute picture, while Gomez is beaming in a third as Blanco puts his arms around her.

A Love Story for the Ages

Since Gomez and Blanco initially aroused romance rumors in April 2023, fans have been curious about their relationship. The couple has attended a lot of events together since then and shared glimpses of their love on social media. They have been inseparable.

An insider who talked to E! News claimed that Gomez is "head over heels" for Blanco. "She loves how creative he is and how he encourages her to think outside the box when it comes to her music and other projects," said the insider.

Conversely, Blanco has also fallen in love with Gomez. He raved in an earlier Elle interview about his girlfriend's "incredible heart" and the way she "treats people with so much love and respect."

A Promising Future

Fans are excited to see what the future holds for Gomez and Blanco as they start this new chapter of their lives together. Many believe that a joint endeavor combining their passion for creation and music might be in the works.

Whatever the future holds, one thing is for sure: Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's love story is a monument to the strength of mutual respect, generosity, and affection.

