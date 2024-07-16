'She Wasn't Ready To Leave': Shannen Doherty's Doctor And Close Friend Opens Up About Actress' 'Beautiful' Final Moments

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Shannen Doherty shared a close bond with her oncologist, Dr. Lawrence D. Piro. The two were close friends and discussed many treatments throughout the battle. The Charmed actress fought bravely.

Following the passing away of Doherty, Dr. Piro is coming forth, telling the moment that he shared with the late actress while also detailing her final moments.

Dr. Lawrence Piro about Shannen Doherty

Dr. Piro who is a medical expert at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and was a close friend of Doherty stated that he connected with the actress instantly when they met, while talking to PEOPLE.

A similar statement was given by Doherty to PEOPLE previously that she shared a relationship with Piro which was out of mutual respect. She had found a good doctor in Piro.

Further talking about the Fortress actress, Piro called her an intelligent lady, and the one who took interest in her health journey, by bringing in new ideas that they both had discussed.

After Doherty had found out that her stage 4 cancer had spread to her bones, last year, she stated on her podcast, Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty on June 24 this year, that she would be beginning chemotherapy again.

Talking about this, Piro stated that Doherty had realized that things were not going as they were planned, and she talked about “love and support” in her last conversations with him. He added that she wanted to fight even though her physical condition was not well.

During all of this already stressful situation, Doherty was also going through divorce proceedings from her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko, to whom she was married for 11 years.

Piro, who didn't know about this other challenge in the actress’ life added that even during this time she acted like a winner and gathered all things necessary.

Dr. Piro talks about Shannen Doherty's last moments

Soon after it became evident, in the last couple of weeks, Dr. Piro spent his days with the actress and her loved ones. He stated that while she was surrounded by her family and friends, her dog Bowie, was also around her.

“In the last few hours, she was in a place where she was very comfortable, sleeping and transitioning,” he stated.

Dr. Piro who remembers Doherty for her fabulous cooking skills, then added that the moment was “sad, but beautiful and loving. The hardest thing about this was that she wasn't ready to leave because she loved life.”

Shannen Doherty passed away on July 13 while fighting against breast cancer. She was only 53 years old at the time of her death.

