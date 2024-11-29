Shawn Levy Confirms Shocking ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Crossover

In an unexpected twist, Shawn Levy, the creative mind behind Netflix’s Stranger Things and Marvel’s blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, has confirmed an intriguing crossover between the two franchises. Sharing details on social media, Levy revealed how elements from the Upside Down were secretly woven into the R-rated Marvel film, leaving fans stunned.

The revelation came after a Reddit post shared three pages from the Deadpool & Wolverine script, which hinted at the use of Stranger Things character names as placeholders for cameos in the film. Shawn Levy himself reposted the discovery on X, adding, “My worlds collided.”

The script snippets revealed clever nods to Stranger Things, including Henry Cavill’s cameo being disguised under the alias “Hopper,” Jennifer Garner’s Elektra hidden as “Eleven,” Wesley Snipes’ Blade shielded by “Billy,” and Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm cloaked as “Jonathan Byers.” Despite the film’s many surprises, this connection proves Levy’s mastery at keeping fans guessing.

Levy’s connection to both projects runs deep, as he not only directed Deadpool & Wolverine but also serves as a longtime producer on Stranger Things. The crossover marks a unique convergence of two of his most successful works.

The crossover wasn’t just limited to the film itself. Levy celebrated Deadpool & Wolverine’s release alongside members of the Stranger Things cast. On opening weekend, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Joe Keery joined Levy at the theater, posing for photos with popcorn and posters. Sharing the moment on Instagram, Levy captioned it, “My worlds collide,” further highlighting his joy in blending the two universes.

Shawn Levy’s revelation of the secret crossover between Stranger Things and Deadpool & Wolverine adds another layer of excitement for fans of both franchises. With his ability to merge these beloved worlds seamlessly, Levy continues to solidify his reputation as a creative force capable of delivering surprises that keep fans coming back for more.

