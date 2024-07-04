Shawn Levy Had Chance To Direct This Movie In DCEU; Deadpool & Wolverine Director Recalls What Went Wrong

Although Deadpool & Wolverine is surely going to be one of the greatest credits of Shawn Levy, you would surprised to know that he was supposed to start his superhero movie direction sometime before.

The Night At the Musem director has opened up about a movie he was going to direct back in the day, and it's not of the superhero universe he has stepped in. It's actually the DC Extended Universe. Surprised right?

Shawn Levy about the DECU movie

While everyone is eagerly waiting to watch Shawn Levy’s work in Deadpool & Wolverine, the acclaimed director has opened up about which DECU movie he was previously going to be a part of.

Levy, while talking to Entertainment Weekly, recently spilled the beans about the choices he has made in his career.

The Internship filmmaker stated that he was once offered to direct one of the final movies in the DC Extended Universe, The Flash. The movie which is still being called an ill-fated one had a grand cast including Ezra Miller in the lead role, along with Michael Keaton and more.

Levy has also revealed that he nearly signed the film and was very close to helming the DCEU effort. Without giving an elaborate answer, the Free Guy filmmaker stated during his interview with the abovementioned publication that it was the film’s story that made him reject the direction role he was once offered.

"I get offered some IP-based movie every week,” he stated.

Further adding to his words, Levy mentioned that he usually turns down a film, as he always looks for “a story worth telling."

Shawn Levy is finally taking a big step with Deadpool & Wolverine. This will be his first movie in the superhero universe.

About Shawn Levy’s previous projects

Shawn Levy has previously worked on many acclaimed projects such as Date Night, Cheaper by the Dozen, and more. He even has experience working with Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy as well as The Adam Project.

After Deadpool & Wolverine both Levy and Reynolds will be again working on an unnamed Paramount Studios movie.

Levy has also worked with Hugh Jackman on the 2011 film Real Steel which also stars Evangeline Lily. While the filmmaker once had a chance to direct an X-Men installment, he has expressed regret for passing it on.

The first R-rated movie and the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film that is coming out this year, Deadpool & Wolverine, will be released on July 26.

