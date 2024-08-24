‘She Is Trying Her Best To…’: Jennifer Garner Stays Out of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Divorce Drama

After reuniting with his lover for the second time, Ben Affleck got married to Jennifer Lopez in 2022 in an intimate ceremony. The once love-filled couple is now heading towards their official divorce, and amid all the chaos, Ben’s ex-wife and one of his closest friends, Jennifer Garner, stays as his biggest supporter. Since they separated almost a decade ago, Ben and Garner have remained friends and maintained their co-parenting relationship.

Ben and Garner share three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. They have always been very upfront about keeping their kids a priority, which is why they still get along so well. The pair split up in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, but in recent times, the Batman actor confided in her when things went south with JLo. As he navigates his separation from the singer-actress, Jennifer has helped him in a lot of ways.

An insider revealed to US Weekly, “There’s a deep level of trust and respect between them.” As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were going through the drama, Garner was hoping that they could make amends and become stronger together. The source further claimed, “Jen was hopeful that things would work out between them but of course, she just wants them to be happy. So she supports whatever path they’ve decided to take.”

The insider added that Jennifer Garner is trying to stay away from the matter and explained, “She is trying her best to stay out of their relationship in terms of what went wrong because she doesn’t feel like it’s any of her business.” The actress, who recently appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine as Elektra, is now dating John Miller.

To those who are unaware, Ben Affleck, before exchanging vows with Jennifer Garner in 2005, was romantically linked with Jennifer Lopez back in the day. They were engaged in 2003 but eventually their wedding got postponed and they called it quits in 2004. After that, Lopez moved on in her life and further got involved with other men while Ben got married to Garner.

However, decades later, Ben Affleck rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. They started dating and soon got engaged, followed by their wedding in 2022 in a lavish yet private wedding. Now, after two years of marriage and several speculations leading to their troubled marriage, Lopez filed for divorce from Ben on August 20, 2024. She even cited the official separation date as April 26, 2024, months before their two-year anniversary.

In August, another source, while talking about Ben and JLo’s split with US Weekly, shared that they are two very different people and that despite their efforts, they couldn’t make it work. Even after ‘therapy’, they couldn’t overcome the problems and proved that they weren’t a good match.

Now, what are your thoughts about Jennifer Garner’s way of dealing with her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s divorce phase with Jennifer Lopez? Let us know.

