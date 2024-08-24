Will Jennifer Lopez Cross Paths With Ben Affleck At TIFF Premiere Of Unstoppable Amid Divorce Filing? Here's What Report Says

No dramatic red carpet run-ins between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on the cards when the duo’s upcoming film, Unstoppable, premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6. Affleck has produced the film alongside Matt Damon via their production company, Artists Equity. Lopez, meanwhile, has a supporting role in the project based on the real life of wrestler Anthony Robles.

While Lopez is expected to walk the TIFF red carpet in two weeks, Page Six, citing a source, revealed on Thursday, August 22, that Affleck will not attend the event.

In light of her divorce filing from Ben on Tuesday, August 20, which also happened to be the second anniversary of her Georgia wedding with the actor, Lopez will surely have to fend off questions from reporters about her publicized split from the Oscar winner. She luckily has some experience on the matter.

The star had previously shut down a question about her marital status in May during a panel in Mexico City for her Netflix film Atlas. “You know better than that,” said JLo at the time, managing to smile through a reporter’s intrusive question.

Speculation about Bennifer’s rekindled romance going south first began swirling in May, and Lopez somewhat confirmed the media timeline of the rumors by listing April 26 as the couple’s official date of separation in the paperwork she lodged at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

While Lopez and Affleck are no longer personally involved with each other, the duo still have professional commitments, as Unstoppable is not the only film produced by Affleck that Lopez stars in. There is also Kiss of the Spiderwoman, based on the 1993 Broadway musical, that the estranged couple collaborated on as actor and producer.

The Toronto International Film Festival will run between September 5 and 15 this year.

