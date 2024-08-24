Does Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller Disapprove of Her Mediating J.Lo and Ben Affleck's Marriage? Find Out

Jennifer Garner has been supporting her ex-partner Ben Affleck during his recent marital issues with Jennifer Lopez. However, this has reportedly put a strain on her relationship with her current boyfriend, John Miller. According to new reports, Miller has grown frustrated with Garner's involvement in Affleck's divorce.

A source close to Miller told the Daily Mail that the tension between Miller and Garner increased when she began acting as a mediator in Affleck's relationship struggles. The source stated, "John doesn't like sharing Jen, and there is tension between her and Ben. He understands they are a family, but it bothers him, as it would anyone."

The source also told the Daily Mail that while John Miller does not fear a reconciliation between Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, he has found it challenging to handle Garner's support for Affleck during his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Despite the difficulties, Garner and Miller are reportedly still together and working on improving their relationship. The source noted, "John is looking forward to Ben and J.Lo's split being finalized so he can focus more on Jen. It will take a bit of time, but both of them want to improve their situation, and some work remains to be done."

The insider added that Miller’s patience and support during this period have only strengthened Garner’s feelings for him. Earlier this year, reports indicated that Affleck visited Garner as issues arose with Lopez, and Garner advised him to work on his marriage. However, a source told the Daily Mail on July 2, 2024, that Garner has since decided to stop assisting her ex-spouse.

The source said at the time that Garner eventually got to a place where she couldn’t help him anymore and was like, “Sorry, figure this out yourself.” The insider further added that it was painful for Alias as it brought back memories of her divorce from Affleck. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after a turbulent few months. The couple decided to split up after just 2 years of marriage.

