‘She Looks a Mess': Fans Show Concern as Katy Perry Rejects Entering Music Again; Says 'I'm Having Another Baby'

Katy Perry is not one to meddle with. Amid the buzz of her music comeback, the pop star tried to deviate attention with a quirky revelation. Signing off from American Idol’s panel of judges after serving the reality show for seven years, Perry reflected on her experiences on the hit singing competition in a new interview.

Finally, the journalist popped the redundant question on the Queen of Pop’s return to music. But Perry denied the rumors and claimed that she was having another baby instead. She also teased the baby’s name which sent the journalist cackling in the end. Somehow, the fans weren’t convinced of Perry’s demeanor and took over the comments with critical remarks.

Katy Perry reveals her new baby

After Sunday night’s finale where Abi Carter, 22, took home the big prize on American Idol Season 22, Katy Perry stepped in for a fun chat with E! News correspondent Daryn Carp. Seemingly exhausted, the Roar singer discussed her time on the show, and how Abi Carter’s win made her “grateful” on Tuesday, May 21.

After journalist Carp intimated that it was in fact her, Perry hastily reacted, “Oh no no no, I’m going to have another baby,” before glaring into the camera. It was apparently a joke, as the singer quickly backed it up with, “the baby’s name is KP sex,” hinting at her upcoming seventh studio album, KP6.

Though the Fireworks singer seemed to reject it, she had previously talked about writing “one of [her] biggest songs that has yet to come out” with Congolese-Candian singer, Lu Kala.

Moreover, her new album will reportedly envelope her most personal music this year, per NME. It will be Perry’s first album since 2020’s Smile which failed to receive stellar reviews from critics.

Fans fret over Katy Perry’s looks at the event

Seemingly exhausted and overwhelmed with all the big news of her American Idol exit and Abi’s triumph, Perry put up a rather casual demeanor in front of the camera. More so, the singer seemed done with the same question about her music comeback in every other interview. This, caught the fans' attention as many slid under the post to comment on the pop star’s appearance and behavior.

“What’s she on now? She looks a mess,” one user wrote while another critiqued Perry’s ensemble saying, “what is up with that dress? Can she not see it.” “She seems to be aging badly.... she already looks close to 50,” a third remark stated.

However, some fans chose to defend the Queen of Pop and justify her reaction in the interview. “I think she tired of same questions on several interviews on same day,” one fan claimed whereas another contended the comment on her “aging badly” by stating, “You should see her when she's not crying all night...so beautiful.”

Katy Perry was also in the news for tearing up on her final day at American Idol and flinging pizza slices at the audience in celebration.

